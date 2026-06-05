Nuclear Waste Chemist
Blykalla AB / Kemistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kemistjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blykalla AB i Stockholm
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
Blykalla is scaling rapidly to industrialize our next-generation small modular reactor (SMR) technology. If you are passionate about nuclear technology and want to make a real impact on the future of clean energy, we'd love to hear from you.
Do you thrive on solving complex chemical and material challenges through hands-on experimentation and analytical thinking?
We are looking for a Nuclear Waste Chemist - an experimentalist role to help develop Blykalla's backend chemistry and waste management strategies for our lead-cooled SMR technology. In this role, you will combine experimental R&D, technical analysis, and cross-functional collaboration to support areas such as waste minimization, coolant purification, material reuse, spent nuclear fuel (SNF) handling and backend system development.
This is an opportunity to help build both the technical foundations and laboratory capabilities for one of Europe's most advanced nuclear startups.
What we do at Blykalla
Blykalla is developing the next generation of nuclear technology through advanced Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) based on innovative fuel, materials, and reactor designs. As Sweden's leading SMR developer, our mission is to decarbonize industry and provide safe, scalable, and sustainable energy solutions.
Our reactors use uranium nitride fuel and lead coolant, creating unique opportunities and challenges across fuel cycle chemistry, coolant purification, and waste management.
What You'll Do
You will play a key role in building Blykalla's experimental capabilities related to backend systems and nuclear waste management.
Your responsibilities include:
Help establish and develop Blykalla's in-house chemistry laboratory and experimental capabilities.
Design, plan, and perform experiments related to waste treatment, coolant purification, and material handling.
Troubleshoot experimental systems, identify suitable analytical methods, and independently drive investigations forward.
Contribute to technical reports, feasibility studies, licensing documentation, and strategic decision-making.
Investigate opportunities to reduce low-, intermediate-, and high-level waste volumes through purification strategies, system design, and material choices.
Analyze and evaluate expected waste streams, both solid and liquid, based on reactor operating conditions and system design.
Evaluate treatment, purification, recycling, and waste management methods for Pb coolant, activated materials, and SNF, including contamination control and backend management considerations.
Work closely with national laboratories, industrial partners, and regulators to turn research into deployable solutions.
Act as an internal technical resource for chemistry-related questions across the waste lifecycle and backend systems.
Who You Are
You are analytical, hands-on, and motivated by solving difficult technical problems. You enjoy experimental work and are comfortable navigating uncertainty in a fast-moving R&D environment.
You are someone who can combine theory with practical execution — designing experiments, troubleshooting equipment and processes, analyzing data, and communicating results clearly.
Even when facing unfamiliar systems or analytical methods, you know how to identify the right tools, techniques, and collaborators to move forward.
You work well across disciplines, communicate effectively, and enjoy building new capabilities from the ground up.
Above all, you want to contribute to meaningful long-term solutions in clean energy and nuclear technology.
We Believe You Have
MSc or PhD in chemistry, radiochemistry, chemical engineering, materials science, or a related field
For MSc candidates: approximately 2+ years of relevant industry or research experience
Hands-on chemical wet lab experience, including designing and executing experimental setups and evaluating chemical processes
Strong analytical skills, with the ability to structure, interpret, and present complex data clearly
Strong technical writing and communication skills
Experience collaborating with research facilities, laboratories, industrial partners, or technical vendors
Fluent in English, written and spoken
The Following is Considered a Big Plus
Knowledge of lead chemistry, fuel chemistry, actinide behavior, or fission product separation
Experience with radioactive or hazardous waste systems
Familiarity with coolant purification or backend fuel cycle systems
Experience with waste classification frameworks or nuclear waste management strategies
Experience writing technical reports for licensing, feasibility studies, or regulatory applications
Experience with programming, scripting, or modeling for scientific and technical applications
Location
The position is based in Stockholm, Sweden, with occasional travel to partner laboratories and industrial sites.
So, What Do You Think?
Join us in transforming nuclear energy and building a more sustainable future.
At Blykalla, you'll work alongside ambitious engineers and scientists solving some of the most important energy challenges of our time — developing safe, clean, and reliable power systems for the future.
We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace free from discrimination. We believe diversity of experience, perspectives, and backgrounds creates stronger teams, better technology, and a better workplace for everyone.
We encourage applicants from all backgrounds to apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blykalla AB
(org.nr 556939-7168)
Sveavägen 25 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Blykalla Jobbnummer
9949141