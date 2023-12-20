NPD Global Product Manager
2023-12-20
The conviction that "it must be possible" has been the driving force behind HemoCue for over 40 years, because when it comes to caring for people, we refuse to compromise. We take pride in being a global leader in near-patient, or point-of-care, testing where the patient meets the healthcare system for the first time and where accurate, reliable, and fast decisions need to be made. Our culture of positivity, engagement, and a dedication to getting it right will allow you to achieve something remarkable. Join a team, where making the impossible possible has become the standard!
HemoCue is proud to work alongside a community of six fellow Diagnostics Companies at Danaher. Together, we're working at the pace of change to improve patient lives with diagnostic tools that address the world's biggest health challenges.
Do you want to make a difference by working with medical devices in a truly global company refusing to compromise when it comes to caring for people?
The NPD Global Product Manager for HemoCue is responsible for leading the marketing efforts within HemoCue 's New Product Development projects e.g., by capturing VOC and VOS input (voice of customer / voice of sales), ensuring well documented customer requirements during the product development phases, developing and updating business cases, and defining the preparation of launch activities in collaboration with marketing, R&D, and sales colleagues. You will also help drive long-term strategy work for HemoCue 's product areas.
In addition, the NPD Global Product Manager will own the continued implementation and sustainment of Launch Excellence in HemoCue.
Marketing is a strong contributor to the New Product Development (NPD) and acts as a collaboration partner to R&D in defining, developing, and delivering new products; the global marketing team in HemoCue is composed of 5 Global Product Manager, one of them a dedicated NPD Global Product Manager. The Global Product Manager will report to the Director, Global Product Management.
As the NPD Global Product Manager, you will get to enjoy the beneficial mix of joining an experienced marketing team while still having the opportunity to add your own personal imprint on driving a very important focus area in HemoCue. You will work cross functionally on a global scale which will provide a broad insight to the organization and as such serve as a step stone for future career opportunities into other areas of the organization or within Danaher.
The HemoCue headquarters are situated in Ängelholm in Sweden, and you can work also in a hybrid setup with some days in Ängelholm and some days from home.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Marketing representative in HemoCue 's NPD projects.
Responsible for market-, customer- and competitor insights during new product development phases and in the evaluation of new NPD/innovation projects.
Responsible for establishing and sustaining business cases for NPD projects.
Working with Danaher Business System with focus on Launch Excellence (LEx) and continued implementation of it in HemoCue.
Collaborate with downstream product management teams members on launching the products and solution developed.
Contribute to the company strategy development with learnings from the NPD work e.g., customer and- or market trends.
Investigate new clinical applications for existing products.
We are looking for an experienced up-stream/NPD Marketeer with a strong commercial and strategic mindset. To succeed and thrive as our new NPD Global Product manager we believe, you have min 4 years of experience from working with product marketing in the medical device, pharmaceutical or related industry. If you have knowledge of the regulatory environment of medical devices this is considered a plus.
To qualify for the position, you will either have a master's degree in business, a technical degree within physical/biological sciences or engineering, or a healthcare education combined with commercial experience.
Furthermore, the essential requirements of the job include:
Experience with voice of customer analyses and ability to translate customer and market insights into product/solution requirements. Knowledge of interview techniques a plus
Experience with business case development.
Experience in working multidisciplinary and with multinational teams.
Ability to lead activities and/or a team without formal authority.
Excellent interpersonal, oral, and written communication skills.
Hybrid
At HemoCue we believe in designing a better, more sustainable workforce. We recognize the benefits of flexible, hybrid working arrangements for eligible roles and are committed to providing enriching careers, no matter the work arrangement. This position is eligible for a hybrid work arrangement in which you can work part-time at the Company location identified above and part-time remotely from your home. Additional information about this hybrid work arrangement will be provided by your interview team. Explore the flexibility and challenge that working for HemoCue can provide.
Application
We continuously assess candidates and invite them for interviews, so please don't hesitate to write and send in the application.
We encourage you to apply before end of business on 31th January 2024. If you have questions, feel free to contact Director Global Product Management, Francois Dupont at tel. +45 20 37 14 86.
Union contacts: Björn Bylander, Unionen, +46 431 48 12 87 or Emma Kriblad, Akademikerföreningen, +46 431 48 14 21.
We thank you for your interest and look forward to seeing your application.
Danaher
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 80,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
