Notes for 143992BR Software engineer .net - Slotting & Sequencing
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-08-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Join us on our transformation journey to the digital future
At Volvo Group Digital & IT, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. With Volvo Group Digital & IT, you will be part of a diverse team of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
This is us, your new colleagues
We are an experienced and highly engaged team responsible for two in-house developed .NET systems that are used in all Volvo Group truck factories across the globe.
Our systems are at the core of the Volvo global IT system landscape with the responsibility to decide what, when and where trucks should be assembled.
As a team we have the end-to-end responsibility for new development and runtime, which gives an interesting mix of work tasks and provides great opportunities to grow. We work closely with our stakeholders to improve their daily work.
We like to have fun, work closely together, and support and respect each other's differences. We value work-life balance and inspire each other to learn and grow.
Your mission if you accept it
By joining our team, you will work on developing new features as well as troubleshooting current issues. The day-to-day work will include tasks in all life cycle phases, from the early specification and development to quality assurance and maintenance.
You will be an important part in securing that Volvo factories around the world are able to produce trucks. You will also be part of the digital transformation journey with great opportunities to learn and work on new technologies. We welcome and encourage new ideas and new ways of working.
The coming years will call for a lot of changes, new technology, new way of hosting applications (Azure Cloud), new way of distributing and using data.
Qualifications:
A master or bachelor's degree in computer science or similar
Experience within .NET platform - C# and SQL Server
Advantage if you have experience within:
Both front-end and back-end development (full stack)
NHibernate or other Object-Relational Mappers
Modern frontend techniques like typescript, Angular
T-SQL
Agile and DevOps engineering practices
Fluent in English
Who are you?
As a person you are innovative, self-driven and have a strong technical interest in combination with a customer-oriented mindset. You enjoy teamwork and contribute to a positive team spirit. You like to take ownership and responsibility. Problem solving triggers you! You are curious to learning new things and to share within the team.
What can we offer you?
You will be a part of a senior team with colleagues who are expert in their respective fields. The On Boarding process will ensure that you are well equipped to start your journey within Volvo.
We value flexibility and work-life balance and believe in an open dialogue, feedback, and transparent communication.
You will have great opportunities to influence your personal development as well as the future technical development of our solutions.
Location for the position is Gothenburg, Sweden. The position is semi-remote and requires you to be at least 50% on-site with the team in Arendal, Gothenburg. We do not provide re-location packages for the position.
Does this sound interesting? Do you have any questions?
Contacts:
Fredrik Ekerot, Digital Product Area Owner, Volvo Group Digital & IT, Mail: Fredrik.ekerot@volvo.com
, Mobile: +46 73 9024372
Sam Vive, HR, Volvo Group Digital & IT, Mail: sam.vive@volvo.com
Mobile: +46 739026795
We are happy to get your application. Application screening will start immediately.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8060085