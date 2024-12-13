Norwegian-Speaking Marketplace Success Agent for Qasa
2024-12-13
Are you ready for a unique opportunity to help launch something new?Qasa is expanding to Norway and is now looking for a Marketplace Success Agent to play a key role in establishing their Norwegian support operations, based at Qasa's office in Stockholm.
Qasa is an innovative platform revolutionizing the housing market by creating a seamless and secure experience for both landlords and tenants. At Qasa, every team member is an integral part of the journey, and they offer a stimulating and developmental environment where teams build the future together.
Do you want to help build their Norwegian operations and take the next step in your career? Submit your application today!
About the Role:As the first team member of the Norwegian operations, you'll be the key person helping to establish routines and processes for Qasa's Norwegian services ahead of the launch. Afterward, you'll take on a broad role as a support agent. Your responsibilities will include:
Setting up structures and adapting texts and articles from the Swedish platform to fit the Norwegian market.
Ensuring all aspects of their support services are ready for Norway.
Providing user support (phone, email, and chat).
Handling a wide range of inquiries, from advertisement-related issues to questions about payments, billing, and debt collection.
Assisting users with questions related to tenancy laws and other regulations - an exciting opportunity to explore new areas.
Playing a central role in the user journey, which can span several years.
We are looking for someone who:
Is fluent in both spoken and written Norwegian and English.
Is comfortable managing customer support through multiple channels (phone, email, and chat).
Has an interest in laws and regulations and is eager to learn about tenancy laws and related topics.
Is self-driven and enjoys creating structure in new contexts.
Has the ability to think both strategically and customer-oriented, focusing on delivering a first-class user experience.
Why this is a unique opportunity:You'll have the chance to be part of a launch from the ground up and influence how Qasa's Norwegian operations evolve. For the right person, there are significant opportunities to grow with the role and take on greater responsibility.
This is a direct hire to Qasa, and you will be based at their headquarters on Folkungagatan in Stockholm. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sprio AB
(org.nr 559070-1800) Arbetsplats
Sprio Kontakt
Johanna Olson johanna.olson@sprio.se Jobbnummer
9060896