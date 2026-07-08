Norwegian-Speaking Customer Service Representative Sikom
Transcom Aktiebolag / Kundservicejobb / Gävle Visa alla kundservicejobb i Gävle
2026-07-08
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Transcom Aktiebolag i Gävle
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Transcom is currently recruiting for our subsidiary, Xzakt, and we are looking for a Norwegian-speaking Customer Service Representative to join the team in Gävle.
Are you passionate about delivering outstanding customer service while working alongside great colleagues in a modern office with hybrid work opportunities? Then you could be our next team member at Xzakt Gävle!
We are looking for a customer-focused and service-minded individual who enjoys helping people and has an interest in sales. At Xzakt, we believe your engagement and ambition should be rewarded with opportunities for continuous learning and career growth.
What We Offer
At Xzakt, you'll have the opportunity to develop your professional skills while growing both personally and professionally. We provide a paid onboarding and training program to ensure you have the knowledge and tools you need to succeed.
In addition, we offer:
Hybrid work opportunities
Collective agreement and occupational pension
Wellness allowance
Rikskortet employee benefit card for savings on groceries and restaurant purchases
Career development opportunities within a global company
About the Role
As a Customer Service Representative, you will provide support for our client, Sikom, handling incoming phone calls and emails from customers using heating control solutions.
Your responsibilities will include:
Providing technical support
Answering invoice and billing questions
Guiding customers to the products that best suit their needs
Delivering an excellent customer experience through professional and solution-oriented service
Identifying customer needs and recommending relevant products or services through consultative sales
You will have a high level of responsibility while always receiving support from experienced colleagues and clear processes. We work in a fast-paced environment where teamwork is key.
Position: Customer Service Representative (CSR)
Working hours: Scheduled weekdays between 08:00–16:00
Employment rate: 80%, with the possibility to increase to 100%
Employment type: Hybrid, Fixed-term contract (3 months) with the possibility of extension
Start date: 27th of July 2026
About You
We are looking for someone who is curious, communicative, and genuinely enjoys working with people. You are flexible, adaptable, and comfortable presenting different options and solutions to customers. You are patient, goal-oriented, and motivated by personal development and continuous learning.
To succeed in this role, you should have:
Fluency in Norwegian, both spoken and written
Fluency in English, both spoken and written
Good technical understanding and interest in technology
A completed high school diploma or equivalent
Previous experience in customer service and/or sales is considered an advantage but is not required.
About Xzakt
Xzakt is part of the Transcom Group, a global leader in customer experience (CX) solutions. As a specialized customer service provider, Xzakt combines the agility and close-knit culture of a local organization with the resources, expertise, and international opportunities of a global company.
At Xzakt, we are passionate about creating exceptional customer experiences by delivering high-quality support across a wide range of industries. We invest in our people through comprehensive training, continuous development, and clear career paths, empowering our employees to grow both personally and professionally.
Being part of the Transcom Group gives our employees access to global best practices, innovative technologies, and career opportunities within an international organization, while still enjoying the collaborative and supportive environment that defines Xzakt. Together, we are committed to helping our clients build stronger relationships with their customers through outstanding service. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Transcom Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556201-3234)
Första Magasinsgatan 1 (visa karta
)
803 10 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
Xzakt Kundrelation AB Jobbnummer
9997251