Norwegian-speaking Customer Service Agent to Petzl
2024-06-26
Are you exceptional at delivering service and eager to work in a coordinating role? Do you also have a passion for outdoor activities and adventures? Then the role as a Customer Service Agent might be perfect for you! Petzl, a leading company in climbing and fall protection equipment, is currently looking for a Norwegian-speaking Customer Service Agent to join their team in Kista. Keep reading to discover more about this exciting opportunity.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Petzl is a leading player in fall protection and climbing equipment, operating in many parts of the world. Petzl manufactures equipment for both sport climbers and companies that use their products to work safely. They are currently in an exciting growth phase and have been based in Kista since 2020, where they have their Nordic headquarters. The Kista office has 16 employees, and they have around 1100 employees worldwide.
As a Customer Service Agent at Petzl, you will be part of a team of four people representing all Nordic languages and addressing Petzl's customers throughout the Nordic region. In this role, the focus will be on Petzl's Norwegian customers.
In the role of Customer Service Agent, you will have broad responsibilities where, in addition to customer service, you will also be responsible for and get involved in logistics-related tasks. Your responsibilities will relate to everything within the customer's case, from when an order is placed until it is delivered, and the invoice is paid.
You are offered
• A pleasant and familial workplace with an open and easy-going atmosphere among all employees
• Work in a secure & supportive team
• Great development opportunities
Work tasks
Work tasks
• Handle incoming cases via phone, email, and chat
• Answer common questions regarding prices, delivery information, quotes, etc.
• Administer complaints and payment reminders, and monitor deliveries
• Work with administrative logistics-related tasks such as coordinating delivery to the warehouse, reviewing key figures, etc.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Fluency in Norwegian and English, both spoken and written
• At least two years of experience in customer service
• Some work experience in supply chain or logistics
• Experience working with systems like SAP and Salesforce
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in climbing, either professionally or through a personal interest
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Problem solver
• Service-minded
• Adaptable
• Cooperative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Learn more about Petzl here. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
