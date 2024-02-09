Norwegian-speaking Consumer Relations Agent to a well-known car company!
Are you a first-class communicator who always have the customers perspective in mind? Do you possess a genuine interest in providing excellent customer service and would thrive in a dynamic and fast-paced environment? Do you have excellent communication skills in both Norweigan and English? Then we have the position for you!
About the position
Perido is looking for a Consumer Relations Agent for a position at one of our clients, a major company and well-known name in the automotive industry. In this role you will need to have the ability to work evening hours, weekends and holidays, our client is available for their consumers whenever they need them. The position is placed Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
As a Customer Consumer Relations Agent, your primary responsibility is to consistently deliver an outstanding, personalized customer experience that meets the needs of current and future customers. In this role you will communicate with customers based on their needs via phone, email, chat and social media to understand their request/financing and communicate a viable solution with a high level of service. The cases are of a varied nature and can be anything from solving technical problems to coordinating towing and road service for car owners who have had. Furthermore, the service includes continuously and actively actively identify, propose and drive activities with stakeholders within and outside the customer service area to further improve the quality and efficiency of your processes.
Your characteristics
Experience is important, but personality is key! We are looking for someone humble and respectful, with a genuine interest in customer service. It is important to be able to show empathy for the customer's problems and be sensitive to their needs to create a positive customer experience. You know how to deliver service at a high level and have a good ability to analyze the customer's situation, identify and understand the problem, and then be able to offer guidance and viable solutions. Being able to think creatively and quickly find solutions will also be of great help in dealing with various customer questions and problems. To succeed in the role, you need to be both flexible and adaptable and thrive in a fast-paced and changing environment, where you manage multiple tasks at the same time and quickly adapt to changing needs.
Did we catch your interest? Then we would like to know more about you, welcome with your application and CV written in English!
Qualifications:
Previous experience in customer service
Know how to work CRM systems (Salesforce etc.)
Ability to work evenings and weekends
Excellent communication skills in speech and writing, in Norweigan and English
Meritorious:
Worked with sales
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment between 2024-05-26 - 2024-08-31.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/. Click on the apply button in the advertisement for the current position and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and / or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement, only when contacting the responsible recruiter will you receive all the information you need.
If you have questions or concerns, you are welcomed to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34402 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It comes from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and today we are 50 employees internally and over 1300 consultants on assignment all over the country. As a consultant with us, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening your skills in our clients' organizations. Read more about us at Perido: perido.se/om-oss/om-oss-undermeny/. Så ansöker du
