Norwegian speaking ePromotion Specialist for Samsung

Hirely AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm
2025-05-08


We're looking for passionate, customer-focused individuals to join our growing ePromo team, supporting Samsung via live chat. As an ePromo Sales Agent, you'll help guide customers through their purchase journey-uncovering needs, offering tailored advice, and presenting compelling deals that drive sales and satisfaction.

This isn't your average customer support role-you'll be a digital sales expert, helping customers choose the perfect phone, TV, or accessory by asking the right questions and highlighting the best offers Samsung has to offer.

What You'll Be Doing:

Engage with Customers via Chat Only
Assist customers in real-time with product questions, offers, and sales-related inquiries-no calls, just fast, friendly, and focused chats.

Uncover Customer Needs
Ask the right questions to build a rapport and fully understand what our customer is looking for.

Convert Conversations into Sales
Use your product knowledge and communication skills to propose compelling package deals, cross-sell, and upsell.

Stay Updated & Informed
Keep up with the latest Samsung products, promotions, and features so you can offer value in every conversation.

Collaborate & Improve
Work closely with team members and leaders to share insights and continuously improve the ePromo experience.

Who You Are:

Experience in customer service or sales-especially in a digital or retail setting.
Skilled communicator who can simplify complex product information.
Sales-oriented mindset with a passion for helping people find the perfect product.
Quick thinker with the ability to multitask and maintain chat quality under pressure.
Fluent in Norwegian and English (additional Nordic languages are a plus!).

Why Join Transcom?

Career Growth: 90% of leadership roles are filled internally-your journey matters.
Top Benefits: Competitive salary, subsidised lunches, health allowance, office breakfasts, Union agreement, insurances, and more.
Modern Office: Brand-new, stylish space in Kista, Stockholm with free gym and sauna access.
Great Culture: Friendly, supportive environment where sales excellence is recognised and rewarded.

Location: Kista, Stockholm
Employment type: Full-time, onsite
Start date: 2nd June 2025
Language: Fluent Norwegian + English

Ready to make your mark in digital sales? Apply now!

Interviews are held continuously-don't wait!

Have questions? Contact: Reece.McTavish@transcom.com

