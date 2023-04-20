Norwegian speaking Customer Support Representative
Zinzino is a global direct sales company from Scandinavia specializing in test-based, personalized nutrition and scientific skincare. It is a public limited company with its shares listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Their scientifically proven nutritional supplements are available on more than 100 markets across the world. Zinzino owns the Norwegian research and production units BioActive Foods AS and Faun Pharma AS. The company headquarters is in Gothenburg, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, Asia, the US and Australia.
Zinzino is the pioneer of test-based, personalized nutrition and scientific skincare within the wellness industry on a mission to bring the world back in balance. We inspire health and wealth for our customers, family and friends.
Zinzino is growing, and we need to further strengthen our organization and are now seeking a Norwegian speaking Representative to our Customer Support department.
We are currently looking for someone that is passionate about customer service and want to make a difference for our customers. We want a person that will go above and beyond to assist our customers and partners with their enquiries whilst maintaining a positive attitude. Zinzino's overarching vision is to inspire change in life. We want to disseminate this philosophy to as many people as we can, giving them high quality products to improve their health.
About the role
Zinzino stands for personal, familiar contacts between Partners and customer. Your task will include
• Telephone, chat and email support to Partners and customers in Norway. When necessary, also help supporting other European countries.
• Administrative tasks such as database management and invoice cases.
• Registration, deviation handling and follow-up work.
• Find solutions to Partners and customers' questions and problems.
This is where you fit in!
We are looking for our next Customer Service superstar to join our team at the Head Quarter in Västra Frölunda. We offer you good training in all our products and different admin systems, however below qualifications we ask from you:
Criteria:
Native Norwegian
Fluent in spoken and written English
Utilize strong communication skills to solve any problems that may arise
A can-do attitude
Always keep smiling!
Desired qualifications and experience:
Proven records of at least one year of successful Customer Service and/or support.
Workplace & culture
Working at Zinzino means being part of a fast-growing health and wellness company with a global footprint which gives a truly international environment. You will be part of a fun, skilled & highly motivated team that brings great experience together learning from what we do and continue to improve.
Additional information
Fulltime position, start as soon as possible.
Placement: Västra Frölunda
We will continuously invite suitable candidates to job interviews so don't wait, send your application already today!
