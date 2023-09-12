Northvolt Director of Factory Engineering
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Director of Factory Engineering to join our Skellefteå team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Build up and lead the team of around 30 engineers with an ambition to grow to at least 50 by the end of this year
Resource programs with factory design engineers during early factory design phases
Develop and implement best practices for factory design and operation to ensure maximum efficiency and scalability in NV blueprints
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement strategies for continuous improvement, lessons learned and scalability
Conduct feasibility studies and cost-benefit analyses for new projects and initiatives
Manage relationships with contractors, vendors, and suppliers to ensure timely and cost-effective delivery of designs
Develop and mentor engineers to ensure the continued growth and success of the team
We believe that you have:
Master's degree in Mechanical, Industrial or Manufacturing Engineering
At least 15 years of experience in factory design engineering, preferably in the manufacturing industry
Proven track record of building up engineering teams
Project portfolio of successful factory concept and basic design projects, including managing large teams and budgets
Strong knowledge of manufacturing processes, equipment, and technologies
Experience in battery cell production or other related/similar fields
Excellent leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills
Ability to work independently and lead cross-functional teams in a fast-paced environment
Strong strategic thinking and business acumen, with the ability to drive organizational change and growth.
Great English written and oral skills
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
