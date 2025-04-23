Northern Lights Photography Tour Guide - Abisko
Lights Over Lapland organizes northern lights photography tours and travel packages in the village of Abisko in the Lapland mountains. For the 2025-26 northern lights season, we are looking to hire two photographers to join our team and guide these tours.
This is a seasonal position from October 2025 to March 2026.
To apply for this position, the following qualifications are required:
Experience in guiding and northern lights photography in Lapland. You must have worked with this for at least one winter season.
Documented experience as a photographer, with strong skills and experience in northern lights and nature photography.
Solid scientific knowledge about the northern lights.
Fluent English (100%).
A driver's license (Category B) is required.
The following qualifications are considered a plus:
Strong contacts within and knowledge of the British travel industry.
Recruitment is ongoing, so please submit your application and CV as soon as possible! We prefer the documents to be in English, and your application should clearly demonstrate how you meet the above requirements.
Learn more about our company on our website: www.lightsoverlapland.com
