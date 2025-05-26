Nordic Team Lead for Microsoft Field Team
NRG Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NRG Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Strängnäs
, Uppsala
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
NRG Agency is looking for a responsible, experienced and socially skilled Team Lead to manage our client's Microsoft field team in the Nordics.
About Microsoft
Microsoft is a global technology company leading the way in digital innovation. With solutions such as Windows, Microsoft 365, and AI-powered tools like Copilot, Microsoft creates smart and efficient tools for both work and productivity. Working with Microsoft, you will be part of a culture that fosters innovation, collaboration, and technological development. You will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology and contribute to the future of digital solutions. Want to help shape tomorrow? Apply now!
About the Role
As a Team Lead, you will be the key link between Microsoft and the field team, ensuring smooth operations, strong performance, and professional development. Based in Stockholm, you will oversee a team of Market Managers across the Nordics, guiding them to achieve sales goals, strengthen brand presence in retail, and foster relationships with key partners.
Your leadership will be hands-on-you will coach, motivate, and develop your team to be the best in the industry. By setting clear expectations and tracking results, you will help drive Microsoft's success in stores and events. You will also coordinate training sessions, retail activations, and strategic initiatives to ensure excellence in execution.
Beyond leading your team, you will work closely with Microsoft to provide regular updates, insights, and recommendations for optimizing sales and customer engagement. This role offers a unique opportunity to combine operational leadership with strategic growth, making a tangible impact on Microsoft's retail presence across the Nordics.
Key Responsibilities as Team Lead for Microsoft:
Act as the main liaison between the team and Microsoft and NRG, ensuring smooth communication and execution of business goals with key stakeholders.
Lead, coach, and develop the field team, ensuring strong performance and professional growth.
Strengthen Microsoft's retail presence by fostering relationships with retailers and store staff and conducting store visits.
Plan and execute training sessions, events, and activations to enhance product visibility and knowledge.
Track and report sales performance, market trends, and insights to Microsoft for strategic decision-making on a weekly, monthly and quarterly basis.
Support recruitment, onboarding, and skill development initiatives to build a high-performing team.
Represent Microsoft at trade fairs, industry events, and key retail meetings to drive brand engagement.
Your Background
We are looking for someone who:
Has at least five years of experience in retail.
Has prior experience in leading teams and coaching individuals toward common goals.
Has experience of creating, planning, and delivering training sessions for larger groups - and not afraid to talk and present in front of large groups.
Has developed educational materials tailored to different audiences.
Has experience in conducting and recording trainings for different platforms, and not afraid to be in front of the camera
Enjoys building and maintaining strong relationships-both internally and externally.
Is fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written (mandatory).
Holds a driver's license.
Personal Qualities
Responsible and proactive.
Highly motivated and thrives on taking personal responsibility.
Sees challenges as opportunities to solve problems.
Passionate about technology, AI and eager to learn more.
Service-minded and resilient under pressure.
Has a vast network, socially skilled and enjoys meeting new people.
Has strong knowledge of Microsoft's products and services and is a Microsoft user.
Organized and structured.
Enjoys working both strategically and operationally.
Flexible and comfortable with frequent travel, sometimes at short notice.
Additional Information
If this role sounds exciting, we offer a stimulating position in a successful organization with significant growth opportunities. The work schedule is primarily weekdays, but some evenings, weekends, and travel across the Nordics may be required when necessary. This assignment is a consultant role at NRG Sweden but work on behalf of Microsoft. The position is expected to start in early July as a full-time role with a six-month probation period. Interviews are conducted continuously, so apply now! Questions about the role (not applications) can be directed to Hibo Hussein at: Hussein@nrgagency.com
.
About Us
NRG Agency is the brand activation agency that takes your brand to the next level. We are your go-to partner for effective sales and marketing strategies. With a strong focus on seamless omnichannel campaigns, particularly in retail, we ensure that your brand reaches your customers at every critical touchpoint in their purchasing journey-whether in-store, on the bus, or at home.
With nearly 30 years of experience, we understand the importance of combining creativity, functionality, and efficiency. Our expertise in both brand building and commercial strategy allows us to create tailored solutions that strengthen your brand's visibility and drive real business results. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NRG Sweden AB
(org.nr 556611-9474), http://nrgagency.com Arbetsplats
NRG Agency Kontakt
Hibo Hussein hussein@nordicretailgroup.com Jobbnummer
9360888