Nordic Sector Marketing Manager - Ernst & Young AB - Försäljningsjobb i Stockholm
Nordic Sector Marketing Manager
Ernst & Young AB / Försäljningsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08
At EY, you'll have the chance to build a career as unique as you are, with the global scale, support, inclusive culture and technology to become the best version of you. And we're counting on your unique voice and perspective to help EY become even better, too. Join us and build an exceptional experience for yourself, and a better working world for all.
Nordic Sector Marketing Manager
Do you have a passion for developing compelling B2B marketing programs to drive increased relevance and engagement towards sector specific clients and prospects? EY seeks an insightful and experienced Nordic Sector Marketing Manager. Based in the Stockholm area, you will be part of a cross-Nordic team of 35+ dedicated marketing and communications professionals. Would you like to be part of our international and inclusive environment? Apply now!
The opportunity
Brand, Marketing and Communications (BMC) function implements the branding and growth strategy of EY, driving commercial value that deliver measurable market impact. We work hand in hand with the business to take services and solutions to market. Together we bring our purpose to life for clients and communities: Building a Better Working World.
As Nordic Sector Marketing Manager, you will partner with Sector leadership and peers in Business Development to create signature moments and digital campaigns to engage the audience. You will work closely with our Go To Market (GTM) Segments-, Service Lines- and Program Marketing Managers, and other stakeholders in our +7.000 people strong Nordic EY team.
As a proactive marketing business partner for two Nordic Sectors, you will also represent the region in Global BMC Sector teams. Working in our international environment, you will leverage the breadth of BMC onshore and offshore skills to ensure the development, progress, optimization and documentation of your GTM initiatives, as an output of the Nordic integrated BMC plan. Together with the whole BMC, you will strengthen the EY brand, by developing and deploying a GTM approach that supports our business objectives.
Your key responsibilities
As our Sector Marketing Manager, you will be responsible for the impact created by your sector marketing plan. You will grow brand, demand and uplift satisfaction across the customer journey by positioning EY timely and relevant from the prioritized segment and account perspectives. You will be setting up, localizing, managing and optimizing campaigns across Nordic countries, with special attention towards c-level. Leveraging your knowledge of marketing automation, you will challenge our planning, and recommend new engagement tactics.
Being experienced with content production with inhouse creatives, external agencies and alliances is a plus, since you will participate in developing local and curate global content, to promote thought leadership through webcasts, video, podcasts, blog articles, e-books and email nurturing programs. You have a customer first mindset, being aware of the value in strong client relationships, KOL- and ABM programs.
Skills and attributes for success
Experienced with integration of business priorities into marketing plans - with a track record from execution of sector-based and ABM marketing campaigns, resulting in strong business impact
Experienced in activating marketing tactics in own, paid and shared media, leveraging opportunities in marketing automation and tracking digital behaviour across the lifecycle, ideally in a B2B environment
Skilled builder of campaign reports based on key performance metrics
Curious to leverage new MarTech
To qualify for the role you must have
Excellent communication skills, speak and write fluently English and a Nordic language, preferably Swedish
A growth mindset, enjoying teamwork and being confident when recommending best practice to senior stakeholders
Bachelor/Master's degree in marketing
Ideally, you'll also
Thrive in an international environment
What we look for
We seek you who thrive in a lively environment with the ability to manage time and juggle multiple priorities. You are result-oriented and demonstrate integrity, respect and teaming when working with your colleagues. You can manage expectations from stakeholders on an Executive level and understand how to shape out their ideas by developing integrated go-to-market initiatives.
What we offer
We are highly qualified in our respective areas and maintain a high professional standard. We have an informal tone and put great emphasis on having a challenging and fun working day. We offer you good career opportunities in an environment where the focus is on both quality and teamwork and where professional development is at the center of everything. Plus, we offer:
Continuous learning: You'll develop the mindset and skills to navigate whatever comes next.
Success as defined by you: We'll provide the tools and flexibility, so you can make a meaningful impact, your way.
Transformative leadership: We'll give you the insights, coaching and confidence to be the leader the world needs.
Diverse and inclusive culture: You'll be embraced for who you are and empowered to use your voice to help others find theirs.
To learn more about EY and what it's like to work here, please visit EY Careers, Karriärbloggen, and our social media channels.
If you can demonstrate that you meet the criteria above, please contact us as soon as possible.
Apply now.
Please apply by sending us your resume and cover letter online no later than May 9th, 2021. We will evaluate applications as we receive them and appreciate to hear from you as soon as possible. If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Wenche.nielsen@no.ey.com.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact linda.bertelsen@se.ey.com.
We look forward to receiving your application!
The exceptional EY experience. It's yours to build.
EY | Building a better working world
EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.
Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.
Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-09
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Ernst & Young AB
Jakobsbergsgatan 24
10399 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5680066
