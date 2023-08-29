Nordic Sales Assistant
Tp-Link Enterprises Nordic AB / Administratörsjobb / Nacka Visa alla administratörsjobb i Nacka
2023-08-29
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tp-Link Enterprises Nordic AB i Nacka
Nordic Sales Assistant
About TP-Link
TP-Link is a key player in the network products and solutions market. Ranked the No.1 supplier of WLAN products, TP-Link distributes its service in more than 170 countries. We unveiled the World's 1st complete WiFi 7 Networking Solution for Homes, Enterprises and ISP, showing the ambition to always bring the cutting-age technology to the market.
To enhance the operation team accompanied by growing business, TP-Link Enterprises Nordic AB is looking for a sales assistant.
Job role and responsibilities:
• Collect customer information and perform sales data analysis.
• Proceed orders and perform daily communication with clients.
• Tracking the daily sales operation on the order flow.
• Assist the finance department with financial notes and payment.
• Assist administration and local sales staff in other related tasks.
Desired Skills and Experience:
• Education background (study or training) in Economics or Science or other related fields.
• Fluent in Chinese and English both in verbal and writing.
• Previous working experience in customer service or sales support would be a plus.
• Data-sensitive, with a strong learning ability.
• Proficiency in MS-Office software, with special emphasis on Excel or other data analysis software.
• Excellent team communication and consulting skills.
We offer:
Today we're at the second stage of entrepreneurial period by expanding channel and portfolio. In return for your talent and effort, we pay a good salary and offer attractive benefits, which may include, but not limited to:
• Competitive salary package.
• Pleasant, young, and international working environment.
• Platform to study networking, consumer electronics markets.
• Healthy work-life balance.
• Career opportunities.
Other information:
• Place of work: hybrid of remote and office, the latter is located at 131 53 Nacka, Sweden.
• Hiring date: as soon as possible.
• Language: Chinese and English.
• If you are interested, please send your CV, available date, work visa type to hr.se@tp-link.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30
E-post: hr.se@tp-link.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tp-Link Enterprises Nordic AB
(org.nr 559278-2733)
Forumvägen 14 Plan 13 Box 5 (visa karta
)
131 53 NACKA Jobbnummer
8067369