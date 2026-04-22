Nordic Portfolio Finance Advisor | Stockholm
Ernst & Young AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-22
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, Sundbyberg
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Are you a finance expert with a drive for deep diving into big financial data? Are you also a good team player with excellent communication skills? Then you may be our new Portfolio Finance Advisor!
The opportunity
As a Portfolio Finance Advisor (PFA), you are part of EYs global Finance network, supporting margin improvement across our Service Lines. Acting as a trusted business advisor, you help engagement and Service Line leaders navigate complex engagements by translating financial data into commercial insights. You provide proactive support through portfolio reviews and Service Line performance analysis, identifying financial anomalies and driving timely corrective actions.
Your key responsibilities
As a Portfolio Finance Advisor, you are a finance expert with strong business acumen, acting as a trusted advisor to senior leaders and engagement teams. You support margin optimization and improved financial performance through insight, analysis, and proactive guidance aligned with EY's strategy.
Monitor and analyze engagement financial performance in line with EY's strategy and key value drivers, identifying risks and improvement opportunities
Translate complex financial data into clear insights through high-quality analysis and presentations for stakeholders
Support margin improvement initiatives, including business cases, working capital guidance, and overall engagement financial management
Act as a subject matter expert in complex financial areas such as revenue recognition, pricing, and engagement structuring
Skills and attributes for success
Strong financial and analytical skills
Structured, accountable, and results-focused
Comfortable with complex systems
Commercial mindset with strong communication skills
Team-oriented with a growth mindset
Qualifications
Higher degree in Business Management with strong academic results
Previous experience in Financial Management - analyzing big and complex financial data
Proficient skills in Mi Office toolbox
Fluent in English, written and spoken. Fluent in at least one of the Nordic languages
Meritious
Experience from the professional services industries in a Nordic context, for example the auditing industry
As a person you are
You are solution-oriented, curious, and driven to improve understanding the whys' and hows' affecting the numbers. You combine strong attention to detail with a big-picture perspective and are confident yet open-minded in your approach. You can turn complex numbers into clear, focused insights and communicate what matters most to stakeholders.
What we offer you
At EY, we'll develop you with future-focused skills and equip you with world-class experiences. We'll empower you in a flexible environment, and fuel you and your extraordinary talents in a diverse and inclusive culture of globally connected teams. Learn more.
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
Please submit your application no later than 17th of May 2026. If you have questions about the role, please contactt Lenard Yako at Lenard.Yako@se.ey.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Simon Aspler at simon.aspler@se.ey.com
.
Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we celebrate diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have any questions, require assistance, or need adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We are here to support you.
EY | Building a better working world
EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.
Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.
EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ernst & Young AB
(org.nr 556053-5873)
Hamngatan 26 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9868531