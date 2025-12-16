Nordic Payroll Specialist - Denmark & Sweden
Are you looking for a dynamic role where you can grow professionally in payroll and HR within a flexible, international environment? We are seeking a Payroll Specialist to manage end-to-end payroll while gaining exposure to broader HR responsibilities.
About the RoleThis is a unique opportunity to work in a flexible and collaborative environment, contributing to the payroll process for around 600 employees across the Nordics. You will take ownership of payroll processing, reporting, reconciliations, and compliance while collaborating closely with HR, Finance, and local managers. Beyond payroll, you will also have the chance to expand your skills in HR administration and projects, contributing to digitalization initiatives and process improvements.
What You'll Do
Handle full payroll processing for Denmark (LessorLøn) and Sweden (Agda PS)
Consolidate payroll data from time tracking systems and other sources
Perform reconciliations, accounting entries, and reporting to authorities, pension providers, and statistical agencies
Maintain employee master data and ensure high data integrity
Act as a key contact for employees and managers on payroll and HR-related questions
Support HR projects, policies, onboarding/offboarding processes, and digitalization initiatives
Your ProfileYou are fully self-sufficient in handling Swedish payroll processes and have a strong background in payroll with a minimum of five years, preferably in a Nordic or international organization. Experience with Agda PS in Sweden and preferably LessorLøn in Denmark is essential.
You have solid experience handling payroll for blue-collar employees, and familiarity with payroll legislation and collective agreements is required. Previous experience handling payroll in other Nordic countries, especially Denmark, is highly meritorious. You are analytical, detail-oriented, and committed to delivering accurate results. You communicate fluently in English and at least one Scandinavian language, and you handle sensitive employee and payroll data with the utmost integrity and confidentiality.
What We OfferThis is a direct recruitment to one of our clients locaded in southern Stockholm. We offer a dynamic and flexible working environment with opportunities to work internationally and develop your expertise on a Nordic level. You will gain exposure to both payroll and HR administration, with significant potential for professional growth, while collaborating with cross-functional teams and management in a supportive, professional setting.
If you are looking for a role where you can combine Nordic payroll expertise with HR development in a stimulating and flexible environment, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.
About the ApplicationSend in your application as soon as possible, as applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis. The recruitment process is managed by Jurek, and if you have any questions about the position, please contact the responsible recruiter, Evelina Thimper evelina.thimper@jurek.se
