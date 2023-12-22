Nordic Payment, Student Finance administrator, Malmö/Hyllie
2023-12-22
As our student team member in the Nordic Payment team, you will get assignments within our payment processes. You will be part of a team that is working as a bridge between accounting, collections, country organizations and operations when it comes to the payment processes. At Ikano Bank, we work with creating possibilities for a better living by providing banking and financial services. We do it with different perspectives, natural curiosity and a long-term focus. Let's achieve great things together.
Let's make a difference in finance for the many people
The Nordic Payment Team performs the booking of incoming and outgoing payments. The main responsibilities in this role are:
• Book manual incoming and outgoing payments
• Book incoming and outgoing payment files
• Handle incoming questions in the team's mailboxes
• Investigate unclear payments
• Participate in the month end closings
• Perform daily and monthly reconciliations
• Process payments
To be able to perform our tasks we need to work in many different systems.
We have many stakeholders in different countries and departments within Ikano Bank. We are in daily contact with partners, customer support teams, collection teams, accounting team, AML representatives, Financial Crime Team etc. We need therefore to be strong and clear in our communication skills.
We must also have great attention both to operational risk, AML, financial compliance etc. We all contribute with continuous improvements when it comes to compliance, risk awareness, efficiency and digitalization.
We offer you
To work when needed and as a holiday replacement.
You will be part of a payment team that processes all the Ikano Bank's incoming and outgoing payments in the Nordic countries. This position is more than what meets the eye. You will get the chance to work within a team that has many stakeholders and a lot of perspectives to take into consideration. You will get to work with high attention to AML related questions, bookkeeping, etc. at the same time as the customer always remains in focus. As part of a caring and open culture where we live our values, work hard, have fun and operate with a long-term perspective.
Are you the one for Ikano?
As payment student assistant for Common Functions we believe your studies are high school, KY, or bachelor's degree within Business Administration. You are fluent in both Swedish and English. You are a team player who is accurate, and customer focused. You have a hands-on mind set. It is also important that you are well structured. It is a great advantage if you have previously worked within a bank or within an AP/AR department in an international context.
Furthermore, you have a pro-active approach with great respect for deadlines.
We want our customers, partners and co-workers to choose us for what we stand for, what we deliver and how we deliver it. Three basic values guide our work: common sense and simplicity, working together and daring to be different. These values should feel natural to you.
Join us now - together we will find a better way
Send your application before 2024-01-15. More information can be given by Adelisa Crnovrsanin, adelisa.crnovrsanin@ikano.se
, and Selda Abdullah, selda.abdullah@ikano.se
.
About us
Ikano Bank offers simple and attractive savings and loan products for consumers, sales support services for retailers, and leasing and factoring solutions for corporate customers. Ikano Bank has a presence in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the UK, Poland, Germany and Austria. Ikano Bank is part of Ikano Group, who is an international group of companies operating in the areas of banking, insurance, residential and retail. At Ikano, our vision is to create possibilities for better living. We do this by working together to create simple and meaningful solutions based on fair terms that bring value to our customers. Ikano Group was established in 1988 and is owned by the Kamprad family. Find out more about us on www.ikanogroup.com Ersättning
