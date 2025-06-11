Nordic Operations Excellence Lead to medac!
Temp-Team Sverige AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2025-06-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Temp-Team Sverige AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a skilled supply chain professional with a passion for data, analysis, and operational excellence? Do you thrive in a collaborative and solution-oriented environment?
medac is a well-established company in the pharmaceutical industry, now looking for a Nordic Operations Excellence Lead to join their Nordic operations team and play an important role in improving efficiency and enabling even better decision-making across the Nordic region.
About the Role
The Nordic Operations Excellence Lead role involves developing and maintaining dashboards to monitor supply chain performance, analysing data for optimisation , and collaborating with the headquarters team. The position also includes preparation of tender submissions, updating internal databases, and providing monthly stock updates. Additionally, the role oversees office administration tasks and supports the implementation of best practices across supply chain, tender management, and office functions.
Key responsibilities:Develop and maintain dashboards and reporting tools to monitor supply chain performance metrics, including cost, efficiency, and service levels.
Analyse supply chain data to identify trends, risks, and opportunities for optimization.
Collaborate with the Supply Chain team at headquarters.
Monitor competitors' out-of-stock situations to ensure accurate forecasting, appropriate actions and insights.
Manage and structure documentation and large quantities of data
Present actionable insights and recommendations to Nordic Director Operations and Nordic Supply Chain Manager
Lead local supply chain projects, including changes in third-party logistics (3PL), process improvements, and automation initiatives
Support tender management processes, collect all necessary data and documentation for submissions.
Responsible for matters regarding our office (facility management-related tasks), such as office administration, vendor coordination and procurement of office supplies
Ensure that office information and instructions are up to date and accessible.
Main Project Lead for Product Life Cycle Management
Support the implementation of best practices across supply chain, tender management, and office functions
Assist Nordic Operations with projects and ad hoc tasks
Qualifications
In order for you to succeed in this role you should have:A Degree in Supply Chain, controlling, or related field (Bachelor's, Master's or YH)
At least 5 years of relevant experience in supply chain or in logistics controlling
Strong analytical skills and proven experience with data management and reporting
Fluent in English and a Scandinavian language (written and spoken). Additional Nordic languages are a bonus
An independent, solution-oriented, and proactive mindset
Experience in the pharmaceutical or medtech industry is an advantage
Experience leading supply chain projects is considered a big plus
Excellent Excel skills; Power BI or other tools are a plus
What we offer
We offer a meaningful job in a global company where you contribute to our mission of improving human health. This is a varied and exiting position which will offer analytical, operational and project management responsibilities. This is an opportunity for a supply chain professional to broaden the competence and specialise also in tender management and product life cycle management. We also offer the opportunity to be part of a great team of dedicated colleagues and a working environment characterised by knowledge sharing, competence development and colleagues supporting and care for each other.
Start: Preferably August/September, 2025
Location: Nordic head office in Hyllie, The Point, Malmö
Working hours: Full-time, flexible working hours.
Contract type: Initial 12 month consultancy assignment, with the intention for us to hire the candidate.
Application: Apply through www.temp-team.se.
Please note that we will not consider applications via email. If you have any questions regarding this vacant position, don't hesitate to contact Johan Friberg, recruitment consultant Temp-Team, at jof@temp-team.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Temp-Team Sverige AB
(org.nr 556630-5420), https://www.medac.se Arbetsplats
Medac Kontakt
Johan Friberg jof@temp-team.se Jobbnummer
9383787