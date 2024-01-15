Nordic Legal & Compliance Manager at Chiesi Pharma
2024-01-15
Chiesi develops and distributes pharmaceuticals in over 100 countries and has 30 international companies in Europe, America and Asia . Today, Chiesi is one of the world 's leading pharmaceutical companies in the respiratory field. We are proud to be a B-Corp and a certified Great Place to Work®We are now looking for our new Legal & Compliance Manager for our Nordic market!
The Role
As Nordic Legal & Compliance Manager, you are responsible for leading Chiesis legal and compliance function in the Nordics. In this role, you will be responsible for offering legal advice and guidance on a variety of matters, including contractual and corporate. Your duties will include drafting and updating various contracts, conducting legal risk assessments for projects, and actively participating in projects by providing legal insight and coordinating with external consultants.
As compliance Manager, you are responsible for developing and pursuing the compliance agenda for Chiesi Nordic. Compliance areas in scope include business ethics, data protection/privacy, anti-corruption and antitrust laws and requirements. In this role, you will have the opportunity to make a significant impact on our organization by implementing and localizing Corporate SOPs, policies, and guidelines, as well as collaborating with other departments to develop local guidelines. Your responsibilities will also include conducting compliance trainings and providing ongoing support to internal clients. Additionally, you will work closely with our Medical Department to ensure compliance with national laws and Codes of Practice for pharmaceutical products.
You will refer to the General Manager and to the Global L&C functions and work in a matrix environment. The main place of work is in Stockholm.
Who are you?
We believe you have the following background:
• University degree in law, preferably from Sweden or another Nordic country,
• Work experience from a regulated industry,
• Proficient in English (oral and written), including business and legal terminology
• Minimum of 2-3 years of experience in a similar position.
At Chiesi we believe in freedom with responsibility. To be successful in this role, you need to take initiative and manage activities on your own. It is of greatest Importance that you enjoy working in team and cross-functionally and that you are a skilled communicator. We want you to be a person with integrity but also easy to work with. You are positive and committed, and you enjoy working in an international and entrepreneurial environment.
What we offer you
We offer you an exciting opportunity as Nordic Legal & Compliance Manager in one of the world 's most reputed pharmaceutical companies in the respiratory field. You will be given a key role, where you will be working closely together with the Managing Director and will be part of the extended leadership team. If you are the right person, you will be given great opportunities to grow alongside the company.
At Chiesi we believe in trust and engagement first; add a bit of fun, and results will come as a natural consequence. In our everyday work, we focus on patients and healthcare professionals to embrace their challenges and find new solutions. Every choice we make is driven by the will to generate a positive impact both on our community and our planet.. We do our best to be the change we want to see in the word.
Application
In this recruitment process, Chiesi Pharma is supported by Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning. Interviews will be carried out as applications (in English) are received so please apply as soon as possible via www.jurek.se.
Please note that we do not accept applications by mail. For any questions, please contact recruitment consultant Helena Woodcock by phone 0733 - 109585, or by email at helena.woodcock@jurek.se
About us
Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group with over 85 years of experience that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and critical care. The company 's mission is to improve people 's quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment. We are proud to have been awarded B Corp Certification, a recognition of high social and environmental standards.
The Nordic organisation started its journey in 2014 and today we engage around 100 employees across Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. The Nordic office is located in the central part of Stockholm, together with a Research & Development site next to the KI campus.
We are committed to embrace diversity, inclusion and equal opportunities. In fact, we are a global family made up of different cultures, genders, generations, ethnicities, abilities, sexual identities and many other enriching diversities. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-14
