Nordic Junior Brand Manager to Lindt & Sprüngli (Nordic) AB

"We enchant the world with chocolate" If you are at the beginning of your career in marketing and thrive in a fast-paced multinational environment, and want the opportunity to develop within Brand Management, the role at Lindt & Sprüngli is for you!
This is a unique opportunity to join one of the most renowned leading international FMCG brands that has delivered substantial growth consistently over the last 15 years in the Nordic markets. The position is a full time, permanent position based at the Nordic headquarter in Solna/Stockholm. The role is reporting to the Nordic Brand Manager tablets at Lindt & Sprüngli (Nordic) AB. Take the opportunity to join a successful business with a family feel and a wealth of opportunities for growth - both in your professional and personal life. "At Lindt, we are constantly expanding and have the possibility to provide you with international experiences. And don't forget all that chocolate."
As a Nordic Junior Brand Manager, you are in charge of developing & executing a top-notch consumer activation calendar for your assigned brands, in all four Nordic markets. To be successful you need to start with the needs of the consumer, integrate those with the brand strategies and equip the sales team with the best possibly go-to-market plan.
Work tasks
• Develop and execute our go-to-market strategy for the assigned brands, in all four Nordic markets
• Develop & implement the full year activation calendar, in and out of store
• Develop & brief in-store communication strategy (POS)
• Product Sampling strategy & execution
• Agency Briefing & Single Point of Contact (consumer activations & campaigns)
• Analyze the business, market data and consumer trends to exploit growth opportunities and improve ROI for relevant areas of responsibility
• Responsible for marketing budget (relevant channels), according to business goals
• Presenting Activation Plans both internally & externally
• Close cooperation with international (marketing) cross-functional teams & intercompany (production)
• Working experience within marketing, preferably from brand or marketing management within FMCG
• University degree or equivalent education within marketing/business
• Very good knowledge in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint
• Excellent communication skills both in written and spoken Swedish and English, since you use both languages in your daily work
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience within project management
• Knowledge in another Nordic language
To thrive and succeed in this position you are passionate about marketing and business, and you enjoy making things happen. You have excellent commercial understanding, a passion for brand management and an eye for cost efficiency. Analytical capacity, excellent organizational and communication skills are also key success factors in this role. Moreover you (are):
• Ambitious and driven, curious & eager to learn
• Structured
• Collaborative
• Enjoy project management
• Agile
• Find it easy to build strong working relationships both internally and externally
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
In 2020, Lindt & Sprüngli celebrated its 175th anniversary. As a global leader in the premium chocolate sector, the company looks back on a long-standing tradition with its origins in Zurich, Switzerland. Today, quality chocolate products by Lindt & Sprüngli are made at 12 of its own production sites in Europe and the USA. They are distributed by 32 subsidiary companies and branch offices, in about 500 own stores, and also via a comprehensive network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. Ersättning
