Nordic Head of Technology to EY Doberman
2023-10-17
EY Doberman - who are we?
EY Doberman is the Nordic digital design and innovation agency, with a client portfolio that includes ICA, Telia, SVT Play and Volvo. We specialize in creating innovative and user-centric solutions in design and technology. Since our founding in 1998, we have been a driving force for innovation and change in the industry. With headquarters in Stockholm and a presence in both Copenhagen and Oslo, we have a clear Nordic focus, making us the perfect partner for projects throughout the region. We have a strong focus on sustainability and run the SALLY initiative, which focuses on helping customers and markets adapt to the latest sustainability trends. For us, it's not just about creating digital solutions - it's about creating a better future.
What you will do as our Head of Technology:
As the Nordic Head of Technology, your key responsibility is to lead a team of ten engineers based in our Nordic offices, with a focus on driving growth and promoting industry-leading development through cross-functional collaboration. You will be instrumental in guiding projects to deliver exceptional digital products and experiences, from full-stack web and mobile apps to immersive digital installations, all within a rapidly evolving technical landscape.
Furthermore, your role extends to actively contributing to the studio's strategic direction, which includes business development initiatives, pitch presentations, operational decision-making, talent development, and nurturing the expansion of the studio's unique culture. Doberman has a unique position as a creative powerhouse, leveraging EY's global reach to craft engaging experiences that inspire individuals to connect with Europe's leading brands.
Who are you?
As our Head of Technology, we believe that you have a proven track record in developing digital products and services from the ground up, using various cutting-edge technologies to create best-in-class user experiences. To thrive in this role, we expect you to have hands-on experience in full-stack web development, employing modern technology stacks and frameworks. We also believe that you have experience directing technical aspects of product delivery and a proven ability to develop and drive a forward-looking tech roadmap, in collaboration with business development.
• Given the diverse nature of our projects, we highly value candidates who have previously worked in agency settings. This demonstrates an understanding and appreciation of our dynamic, fast-paced project environment.
• As the future Head of Technology, your role involves assembling high-performing teams with strong technical backgrounds, requiring experience in recruiting technical talent, and showcasing your adaptability as an experienced leader to nurture team growth and excellence in project work.
• We believe you have a genuine passion for thought leadership, using your extensive experience, knowledge, and visionary thinking to inspire others.
• Given that our corporate language is English, good written and verbal communication skills in English are essential. This position is based in Stockholm.
We strongly believe in hiring for diversity and want to hire people with strong potential. We have a warm and inclusive culture and believe diverse teams make better products. Doberman seeks people of all ages, genders, stories, cognitive capabilities, and backgrounds.
Do you want to get to know us better?
• Please take a look at some of our commitments to Open Source -> https://ancillary.doberman.co
• One of our engagements in sustainability -> https://sally.doberman.co
• Check out our collection of mishaps, blurry sidings, doubts, wrong turns, what-ifs, and should-be's https://archive.doberman.co
• Immerse yourself in the Doberman culture https://culture.doberman.co
Apply now
Interested? Please send your application to careers@doberman.ey.com
Interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, so apply today!
This recruitment is conducted in collaboration with Ants Executive Search, a trusted executive recruitment company with experience in assisting clients in scaling up their IT-related organizations.
Recruiter in charge: Gabriella Freij
For questions, please contact me at: gabriella.freij@ants.se
