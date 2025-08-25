Nordic Head of Product Marketing
Help us shape the future of product marketing in one of the Nordics' leading software companies
Visma Software Nordic is now hiring a Nordic Head of Product Marketing to lead a newly consolidated PMM function across the region. This is a strategic opportunity to bring structure, clarity, and commercial impact to our go-to-market work - across multiple solutions and four Nordic countries.
You will lead a strong and growing team of Product Marketing Managers and play a key role in how we position and scale solutions such as Visma Net and Business NXT in a competitive B2B SaaS market.
This is a new leadership role, created as part of a broader structural change in our Growth Operations department. It is an ideal fit for someone who thrives at the intersection of product, marketing, and sales - and who is motivated by building something with lasting impact.
Your responsibilities
Lead and develop a high-performing Nordic PMM team across Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark
Own product positioning, messaging frameworks and differentiation strategies
Drive go-to-market planning and execution across new launches, campaigns and commercial initiatives
Build and implement a scalable and repeatable PMM process across markets
Partner closely with Product, Sales, Marketing and Customer Success to drive commercial outcomes
Ensure teams have the right value propositions, tools and content to succeed
Act as a strategic sparring partner to the Growth Operations leadership team
What we're looking for
You are a structured thinker with strong commercial instincts and a track record of cross-functional collaboration. You know how to elevate product marketing from feature communication to strategic business enabler - and you're motivated by building systems, teams and practices that scale.
We believe you have:
Experience from Product Marketing or adjacent roles in a B2B SaaS or ERP context
Leadership experience, preferably in a matrix or regional setup
Solid understanding of go-to-market processes and product launch mechanics
Excellent stakeholder skills, especially across product, sales and marketing functions
A structured, analytical mindset - but also a doer when needed
Excellent communication skills in English and one of the Scandinavian languages.
What we offer
A new, high-impact leadership role with regional responsibility
The opportunity to build the future PMM function from the ground up
A talented and committed Growth Operations team with a clear mission
A central role in one of the most ambitious B2B software environments in the Nordics
Great career opportunities in the broader Visma ecosystem
Competitive terms and the flexibility of a Nordic hybrid work environment
Application process
Location: Oslo, Stockholm or Copenhagen
Travel: Approx. 20-30 days per year across the Nordics
Application deadline: September 3, 2025
Start date: Preferably November-January
Who We Are:
We're Visma Software Nordic, a leading SaaS ERP House, deeply rooted in the Nordic market. Our ERP product suites specialize in simplifying complex business processes, empowering our customers to stay focused, scale and work smarter.
Our Purpose is to Simplify the complex. We dive into our customers' most intricate operations and make them efficient and simple to perform. Our Vision is to Shaping the future through smart technology. We're committed to innovation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Our Mission is to Create a seamless experience with local edge. We combine a broad, unified product offering with deep, localized expertise within the Nordic market.
By the Numbers:
Approximately 700 employees.
Presence in 11 countries, primarily focused on the Nordic region.
