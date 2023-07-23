Nordic Fleet & Dealer Relations Agent
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg
2023-07-23
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Requirements:
* Work with confidence in a complex business landscape, takes responsibility and accountability to solve problems to improve the ways of working.
* You are capable of multi-tasking with good ability to work under pressure.
* Demonstrate self-drive, flexibility and willingness to learn new things.
* You have proven administrative experience, accurate and good organizing skills.
* You are service minded, a team player and have good collaboration skills.
* You are an experienced user in MS Office (Excel, Power Point, Word)
* You have excellent verbal and written communication in Swedish and English.
* Having verbal and written communication skills in Norwegian is a merit
* Competence in systems (Salesforce, Vista, Miles, SAP) is seen as a merit or as well as good knowledge of the retailers' daily operations.
