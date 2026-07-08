Nordic Commercial Partner
Vend Marketplaces AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vend Marketplaces AB i Stockholm
THE OPPORTUNITY IN A NUTSHELL
You? A high-stakes negotiator with "black belt" experience in closing multi-million deals across the Nordic media and retail landscape.
Role? Our Nordic Commercial Partner—the strategic spearhead who will unify Vend's footprint and turn fragmented ad-hoc spends into dominant, long-term framework agreements.
Company? Vend, home of FINN, Blocket, Tori, Oikotie, DBA & Bilbasen. We are the Nordic powerhouse where millions connect, giving us the first-party data to challenge anyone.
Location? Join us in Oslo or Stockholm with a flexible 3-day remote policy.
Why us? This isn't just a sales role; it's a market-shaping position. You will act as the commercial umbrella for our largest partners, leveraging Vend's unique first-party data and value proposition to spearhead our breakthrough in the Nordic retail segment. This is your chance to reclaim advertising budgets through high-impact partnerships while driving the Recommerce revolution across the region.
Sounds like your cup of tea? Check out the details below!
WHO ARE YOU?
A Master Negotiator: You have a proven track record of navigating high-stakes, C-level negotiations and closing complex deals across Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark.
Strategically Senior: You possess the gravitas and presence needed to sit across from CMOs and Agency Heads, positioning Vend as a business-critical partner.
Media & Retail Expert: You are fluent in the language of attribution, conversion, and ROI, with a deep understanding of the Ad-Tech and retail media ecosystem.
The Connector: You thrive in the "Nordic Strategy, Local Excellence" model, building trust internally by bridging the gap between HQ strategy and local market nuances.
Outcome-Driven: You are obsessed with moving the needle from tactical, short-term spends to predictable, "Always-On" revenue.
WHAT'S THE JOB LIKE?
The Mission: Secure the Nordic Footprint Your primary mission is to eliminate fragmentation. You will be the single, powerful point of entry for Nordic agency hubs and major retail HQs (like IKEA, Elkjøp/Elgiganten, and H&M). You don't just win a contract in one country; you ensure that win becomes a framework for all four markets.
Day-to-Day & Key Projects
The Deal-Maker: Lead the negotiations for our largest regional partnerships, ensuring we capture the maximum "share of wallet."
The "Always-On" Pivot: Transitioning our biggest accounts from one-off tactical spends to long-term, predictable framework agreements.
Performance Advocacy: Using our unique first-party intent data to prove Vend's ROI, actively challenging budgets traditionally held by global platforms.
Collaborative Power: Working in lockstep with local Sales Managers—you provide the "strategic weight" on C-level, while they maintain the local operational ownership.
Success in Year 1 Success means you've successfully converted key tactical partners into long term agreements, significantly increased cross-border account value, and played a pivotal role in hitting our growth ambitions.
THE CHALLENGE TO TURN INTO AN OPPORTUNITY!
The challenge? Transitioning a multi-market organization from a tactical mindset to a unified, strategic one. This requires someone who can handle the tension between regional control and local execution.
The opportunity? You get to architect the commercial scaling of advertising across the Nordics' leading marketplace group. You will be responsible for elevating our advisory sales to a regional level, ensuring we maximize our share of wallet through unified partnerships. This is your opportunity to create a legacy by professionalizing how large-scale retail media is positioned and sold, turning our market-leading marketplaces into the primary choice for Nordic advertisers.
A FEW WORDS FROM YOUR MANAGER
Hi, I am Kristin Moen, CSO of Advertising at Vend."
"In our region, we find ourselves working with the same major partners across borders, facing identical challenges and opportunities in every market. We are now looking for a strategic powerhouse to build a commercial umbrella over our Nordic operations. Your mission will be to expand our regional footprint and significantly increase our share of wallet by unifying our approach.
As the Nordic Commercial Partner, you will have a broad mandate to act as the commercial umbrella for our operations, with the primary goal of expanding our Nordic footprint and securing a larger share of wallet.
You will join a leadership group in an organization driven by rapid evolution and AI integration. We need a peer who can balance high-level relationship building with the development of scalable, long-term solutions. If you have the seniority and the drive to professionalize our Nordic advisory sales and define our commercial legacy, I look forward to working closely with you.
GOT YOUR ATTENTION? Let us hear from you!
Make sure to apply by the 9th of August, we're looking forward to hearing from you!
Cecilia Bergerståhl, Senior TA Partner, is happy to provide information together with Kristin Moen, CSO of Advertising, about the daily work and answer any questions you may have!
Want to get a feel for our culture and what drives us? Take a peek behind the scenes at our Career Page!
Please note that due to the upcoming vacation times, we won't start processing candidates until August. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vend Marketplaces AB
(org.nr 556610-3429), https://vend.com/
Västra Järnvägsgatan 21 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9997258