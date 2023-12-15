Nordic CFO
As the current incumbent is moving on within the Lindt Group, Lindt Nordic is looking for his successor. Reporting to the CEO, the CFO is responsible for all financial leadership elements including budget and planning, controlling, accounting, treasury, tax allocation, financial reporting as well as overall management of IT. As a member of the Management Team, the CFO will play a key role by providing vision, leadership, defining priorities and effective resource allocation to ensure business goals are met. S/he will drive the development and evaluation of the overall Nordic strategy with the CEO and the rest of the management team.
Specifically, it lies within the immediate responsibility of the CFO role, to track that financial business targets are met. This requires meticulous planning, a profound understanding of the nature of Lindt's business in each business units and an excellent sense and enthusiasm for a continuous performance optimization. Furthermore, responsibilities include overseeing and ensuring IT aligns with the Company's business goals and supporting the Retail and Wholesale business with Sales Operations services.
The CFO will be the legal representative of Lindt Nordics, alongside the CEO, and s/he is responsible for ensuring that Lindt Nordics fully adhere to the local laws and regulations, and follows guidelines, issued by the mother company.
The successful candidate must have a positive and energized attitude with the ability to develop and foster an engaged and inclusive team. S/he will support a performance culture and enable the Finance team to operate as a value adding business partner.
The CFO will be the senior Finance contact with Lindt & Sprüngli parent company and must represent the business and its results in a credible, open and professional manner.The CFO will lead a diverse yet well-functioning business minded Finance team of 8 people.
Furthermore, it is expected that the candidate over time is intrigued by the opportunity to explore other international positions within the Lindt & Sprüngli Finance team.
Key responsibilities
Manage the process leading to accurate budgets and forecasts as well as statutory closings. As responsible for the Lindt Internal Control System, implement and assess internal controls across the business and implement finance related corporate governance issues including the development of financial policies, standards, legislation and regulation.
• Financial Strategy: Develop and implement robust financial strategies aligned with the company's objectives and long-term vision. Drive financial planning, budgeting, and forecasting processes.
• Team Leadership: Lead and mentor a talented team of 8 finance professionals, fostering a collaborative and high-performance culture. Provide guidance, support, and opportunities for growth to ensure their success.
• Financial Reporting and Analysis: Oversee the preparation of accurate and timely financial reports, providing insights and partnering with the management & commercial team for decision-making. Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) to evaluate financial health and identify growth opportunities.
• Risk Management: Implement risk management strategies to safeguard the company's financial assets, ensuring compliance with regulations and industry best practices. Manages the company's legal affairs.
• Capital Management: Optimize the company's cash flow management, and ensure efficient utilization of resources. Represent the company's interest with banks, insurance, auditors, landlords and tax authorities.
• Information Technology: Responsible to ensure there is a relevant IT strategy that anticipates and supports the company's needs now and in the future. The strategy should address business applications, infrastructure and services levels.
Competencies and experiences required to be successful
• Minimum of 5 years of experience in financial leadership roles, preferably with core competencies developed in the FMCG industry.
• Financial Expertise: In-depth knowledge of financial principles, accounting standards, and financial reporting. Experience with financial modeling and analysis.
• Technical Capabilities: Profound SAP knowledge and strong Excel skills. Lindt is constantly improving its IT infrastructure and the CFO must lead future projects.
• Results-driven: Good track record of achieving financial goals and driving business performance through data-driven decision-making.
• International Exposure: Demonstrated that one is well acquainted with working in an international business environment. Having worked in different cultural environments is of advantage.
• Strong Leadership: Demonstrated ability to lead and inspire a team, fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and collaboration.
• Strategic Agility: Ability to think strategically, anticipate industry trends, and translate insights into actionable financial plans.
• Communication Skills: Excellent communication and presentation skills, capable of effectively conveying complex financial information to stakeholders at all levels.
• Strong Engagement & Adaptability: Thriving in a fast-paced and dynamic environment, capable of adapting to changing business needs and priorities. Acting as a sparring partner, accessible for advice and support.
