Node.js Developer / Developer / Backend to Qvalia - Bravura Sverige AB
2020-08-25
Node.js Developer / Developer / Backend to Qvalia
Bravura Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2020-08-25
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-25
Företaget
About the company
Qvalia imporoves and automates financial processes. They are the leading Nordic expert consultant in transaction analysis, and their software solutions provide complete automation functions in accounts receivable and transaction accounting. The result is increased effiency, reduced costs and improved control throughout the transaction management process.
Dina arbetsuppgifter
Work Tasks
To thrive in this role, we see you have knowledge in Node.js where the focus will be in developing the current platform. Furthermore, you will together with your team find daily new solutions that you later will implement. Your responsibility is to improve existing code to guarantee quality. The work is agile with emphasis on test-driven programming. You develop smaller architectural parts for API - and work actively with data modeling. You have a good knowledge of how data storage- and transformation work, with an understanding of different routes. The working environment is adapted for you to take responsibility and be an initiative taking developer.
Kvalifikationer
Education, experience and personal qualities
Education in IT/data/programing
Minimum 2 years work experience of Node.js programming
Knowledgeable in data modeling
You express yourself fluently in English
For the right person, we see that you can take initiative and are able to work independently and in collaboration with others. You have a genuine interest in coding and are open to test new ideas. You solve problems in a solution focused and humble manner. It is important for you to create something that feels useful and sought after.
Övrig information:
Start: Omgående, med hänsyn till uppsägningstid
Plats: Stockholm
Lön: Enligt överenskommelse
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse.
Företag
Bravura Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5332298
