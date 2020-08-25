Node.js Developer / Developer / Backend to Qvalia - Bravura Sverige AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Node.js Developer / Developer / Backend to Qvalia
Bravura Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2020-08-25

Om Bravura:

2020-08-25

About the company
Qvalia imporoves and automates financial processes. They are the leading Nordic expert consultant in transaction analysis, and their software solutions provide complete automation functions in accounts receivable and transaction accounting. The result is increased effiency, reduced costs and improved control throughout the transaction management process.


Work Tasks
To thrive in this role, we see you have knowledge in Node.js where the focus will be in developing the current platform. Furthermore, you will together with your team find daily new solutions that you later will implement. Your responsibility is to improve existing code to guarantee quality. The work is agile with emphasis on test-driven programming. You develop smaller architectural parts for API - and work actively with data modeling. You have a good knowledge of how data storage- and transformation work, with an understanding of different routes. The working environment is adapted for you to take responsibility and be an initiative taking developer.


Education, experience and personal qualities
* Education in IT/data/programing
* Minimum 2 years work experience of Node.js programming
* Knowledgeable in data modeling
* You express yourself fluently in English

For the right person, we see that you can take initiative and are able to work independently and in collaboration with others. You have a genuine interest in coding and are open to test new ideas. You solve problems in a solution focused and humble manner. It is important for you to create something that feels useful and sought after.

Start: Omgående, med hänsyn till uppsägningstid
Plats: Stockholm
Lön: Enligt överenskommelse

Heltid Tillsvidare

Enligt överenskommelse.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-25
Bravura Sverige AB

5332298

