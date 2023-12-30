NKT Trainee Program - Finance
Give your career a powerful start!
Are you ready to make your mark in enabling the green energy transformation and creating a sustainable society? Are you newly or soon-to-be graduated student with a degree within Finance? Up to two years of professional work experience are also welcome!
We are now scouting for new talents to join our Finance Trainee Program and our journey to connect a greener world. Are you in?
Eager to kick-start your career in a global company with endless opportunities?
The NKT Trainee program start in early September 2024 and runs over 24 months. You will be permanently employed from day one with all the benefits that our employees normally have.
The program includes job-rotation blocks, whereof the first and second are international. The objective of the rotations is for you to achieve a solid end-to-end understanding of NKT, our culture and for you to develop a broad network across the organisation. During the various rotations you will get the responsibility for well-defined tasks and solve problems that are typical for NKT and will take part in a high-profile project together with other trainees, sponsored by one of our senior business leaders and you will be assigned a mentor as well.
The overall setup of the trainee program will give you a unique possibility to get to know the industry and company from the ground and up, work in an international environment, across functions and to establish a strong company network. The various parts include both theoretical as well as practical aspects and tailor designed trainings will be integrated into your program. Upon successful completion of the trainee program you can expect to be placed in a job leveraging on your skills and interests.
Life at NKT
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes a better place to work. Being part of NKT opens a world of future career opportunities as well as learning possibilities.
You will join and rotate amongst highly skilled finance teams, across Europe. We are hiring in Sweden, Germany or in Lithuania. Depending on your interests and the company needs we will build a learning path for you where you get introduced to our businesses and financial service centre and you find your professional niche.
Learn more about Life as a Connector at NKT!
The recruitment process
Please apply at latest 7 January 2024. Personality and adaptive tests might occur in our recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding our Trainee program or your application, you are very welcome to reach out to Vibeke Slot Vahlkvist, Vibeke.vahlkvist@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations, we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
If you are interested in joining in Sweden, our Union representatives are:
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Unionen - Joakim Wikström +46734070243
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 91
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
Ambitious, collaborative and highly motivated talents
We are looking for newly graduated (or soon-to-be) talents with a Bachelor or Master's degree in Finance. You have up to 2 years of general working experience.
In addition to a strong interest in the financial area, we assume you have a great eagerness to acquire new knowledge and skills. Our teams are built on collaboration and team spirit so one success factor for you as a trainee is a strong team mindset with an open mind for sharing solutions, competences and experiences. In addition to this, you are an analytical problem solver, you take great responsibility for your work and possesses excellent communication skills.
Besides the above you have excellent verbal and written English skills.
