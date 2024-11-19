NIO Senior Fellow (Senior Sales Advisor)
Join the Future of Mobility with NIO as a Senior Fellow!
We Are NIO:
NIO represents the next generation of smart, high-performance electric vehicles in the premium segment. Our philosophy, Blue Sky Coming, reflects our belief in a brighter and more sustainable future, and we strive to make a real difference every day, worldwide. Are you ready to join us on this inspiring journey?
Our Story and Vision:
Since our founding in 2014, we've built a community where the user experience is front and center. Through continuous innovation in technology and design, we offer something unique: smart electric vehicles that make daily life smoother and more enjoyable for our users. As pioneers in battery-swapping technology, autonomous driving techniques, and the innovative Battery as a Service (BaaS) model, we aim to create a seamless car ownership experience centered around the user.
Your Role as NIO Senior Fellow:
Step into an exciting role as a Senior Sales Advisor (Senior Fellow) at NIO Space Gothenburg, where innovation meets luxury. You'll not only showcase cutting-edge electric vehicles but also play a pivotal role in shaping unforgettable user experiences. From engaging with customers in our premium showroom to participating in dynamic events and building lasting relationships, this is your chance to turn your passion for cars into a rewarding career.
Maximize Sales: Engage with users (customers), present NIO vehicles, follow up on leads, and close deals efficiently.
Sales Efficiency: Manage user profiles, and reports to ensure smooth processes.
Product Knowledge: Stay updated on NIO products, act as a brand ambassador, and share insights with the team.
Build User Relationships: Provide post-sale support, ensure user satisfaction, and collaborate with service teams for quick resolutions.
Customer Satisfaction: Deliver premium service, address inquiries promptly, and gather feedback for improvements.
Event Participation: Support planning and execution of events, engage attendees, and generate leads.
Team Collaboration: Work closely with NIO Space colleagues to meet sales targets and create seamless customer experiences.
We're Looking for Someone Who:
Winning Mentality: You're driven to succeed and excel at converting leads to potential customers.
Purpose-Driven: You believe in the positive impact of what you're selling and inspire others to see it too.
User-Focused: Delivering exceptional experiences and ensuring user satisfaction is your priority.
Passionate and Flexible: Dedicated and ready to go the extra mile when needed.
Ambitious: You see opportunities to grow alongside NIO, both nationally and internationally.
Positive and Energetic: Your enthusiasm motivates others and creates strong user relationships.
Organized and Proactive: You work methodically, track your pipeline, and stay goal-oriented.
Qualifications:
Flexible to work on weekdays and weekends
Valid driver's license (B)
Fluent in spoken and written Swedish; adequate English
Completed high school education (post-secondary education is a plus)
Extensive sales experience (5+ years), preferably within the automotive industry
This is more than a job - it's a chance to join a dynamic team shaping the mobility experiences of the future. Does this feel as exciting to you as it does to us? Submit your CV (in English) and be a part of NIO's future!
About NIO as a Global Company:
As a global user-focused company, NIO has organized its operations worldwide. Depending on the position you apply for, it may be necessary to involve recruitment managers outside the European Economic Area (EEA), such as from other NIO group companies like NIO Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, China, or NIO USA Inc. in Palo Alto, USA. If data is processed in countries outside the EEA, NIO uses standard contractual clauses published by the European Commission with appropriate technical and organizational measures to ensure that your personal data is handled according to European data protection standards.
Workplace:
At NIO Space Gothenburg you will be part of a dynamic group of people that understands the importance of team work and each individual's responsibility to move forward, and find new ways to improve towards success.
Our workplace foundation is: Teamwork, Innovative thinking, Entrepreneurship, Warmth & Joy
