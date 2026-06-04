Night Front Office Associate - Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
Förvaltningsaktiebolaget Tegelbacken / Receptionistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla receptionistjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Förvaltningsaktiebolaget Tegelbacken i Stockholm
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Aligned with our innovative owners, Archer Hotel Management, and Marriott International, we merge rich cultural history with modern luxury and a deep dedication to sustainability.
We are looking for a service-minded Night Front Office Associate with a genuine passion for hospitality and a strong sense of responsibility. You are calm, attentive, and confident working independently during night hours, ensuring a safe, smooth, and welcoming experience for our guests at all times. In this role, you will report directly to the Front Office Manager and act as the primary point of contact for guests during the night shift. You are responsible for maintaining high service standards, handling late arrivals and early departures, and managing night-time operations with professionalism and discretion.
As a Front Office Associate during the night, you ensure guests feel cared for even during quieter hours, anticipating needs, handling requests, and resolving situations with a calm, solution-oriented mindset. You balance service excellence with operational accuracy, security awareness, and clear handovers to the day team.
Key Responsibilities
Exceed guest expectations in a fast-paced and dynamic environment
Ensure a prompt, efficient, and welcoming service to all guests
Manage guest arrivals and departures during the night shift
Maintain full awareness of the hotel's occupancy status and room availability
Communicate and document all guest feedback and complaints in accordance with established procedures
Stay informed about events, VIP guests, and group arrivals
Ensure effective communication and strong working relationships with other teams and departments
Foster positive relationships with all internal and external guests
Your Profile
Previous experience working in a hotel front desk / reception
Good knowledge and hands-on experience working with Opera
Strong computer skills
Comfortable interacting with international guests and navigating cultural differences
Able to work independently as well as collaboratively within a team
Can handle periods of high workload and stressful situations with professionalism
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English
What We Offer
A permanent full-time position following the 6-month probation period and we adhere to collective agreements
The chance to be part of one of the biggest renovation and re-positioning projects in Stockholm's hotel scene
Employment in a company with great opportunities for growth, where our core value is "Putting People First"
A dynamic and inclusive work environment
Employee discounted rates at over 9000 hotels worldwide
A warm team culture that values authenticity, teamwork, and pride in service
The opportunity to shape meaningful guest experiences at one of Stockholm's premier hotels
Join our team and play a key role in creating memorable experiences for our guests!
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has long been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Management's ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We are in the end of a renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We have transformed all our public spaces and hotel rooms, implemented new food and beverage concepts and expanded our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Förvaltningsaktiebolaget Tegelbacken
(org.nr 556118-3319)
Box 195 (visa karta
)
101 23 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel Jobbnummer
9948488