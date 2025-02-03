Next Generation:Radio System Simulations developer
2025-02-03
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Our Network Simulations Section is part of the PEU Radio System & Technology department (RST) and contributes to the product definition and network evolutions processes inside Ericsson. We are responsible for performing radio system simulations in early phases of the multi-standard Radio product development. We also deliver link level simulation results towards IMT standardization in 3GPP RAN4. Additionally, we are owners of the test vectors (IQ data generation) process for radio units verification test as well as traffic models definition.
What you will do:
* Evaluate different customer deployment scenarios for AAS radio products by driving studies and performing system simulations within the Early Phase project at PEU Radio (RTEP, Radio Technology Evolution Program).
* Support 3GPP and regulatory spectrum standardization with co-existence and system level simulations
* Based on the simulation results propose and drive the needed improvements to specific future radios and new frequency bands.
* Participate in AAS products and algorithm development. Implement radio simulation models of the products and perform evaluation of the proposed solution.
* You could also be inquired to: Analyse customer data for traffic loads coming from networks in the field to secure continues updated traffic models as input to different simulation tools.
What you bring
• We're looking for recent graduates with less than 3 years of relevant experience:
• MSc or PhD degree in Wireless Communications, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Computer Science, or similar technical field.
• Excellent English Skills both verbally and in writing.
• Knowledge or experience about LTE and 5G NR technology, more specifically RF.
• Experience with programming languages like MATLAB, Python, C/C++.
• Linux and basic scripting skills as well as software version control tools such as GIT.
• Some knowledge from system or link level simulation within radio base station development.
• Knowledge or experience with data driven analysis, Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) would be an add-on.
• You should have strong analytical skills to be used in problem solving.
• The daily work requires good team working skills.
