Next generation IT Process Manager for Software Development
2023-06-27
Are you passionate about implementing new ways of working in an international organization?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Be a key player in creating the future way of working with Software Development according to Scaled Agile Framework
• Contribute to streamlining IT Processes and IT Service Management
• Contribute to digitalization and automation of our IT Processes needed for the future
• Be a part of an agile team dedicated to designing, improving, and supporting IT processes
• Support the line organization in their daily challenges in delivering IT solutions.
• Collaborate with software development teams across all Swedbank
• Be a trainer and coach
• Lead improvement initiatives
• Continuously develop your competences
What is needed in this role:
• Demonstrated experience in working with software development methods and tools
• Experience in working with continuous improvements / change
• Ability to lead yourself and others
• Passionate about influencing others to succeed
• Excellent cooperation skills and a solution-oriented mindset
• Internal drive and personal efficiency
• Experience in Scaled Agile framework, DevSecOps or similar is an advantage
• Understanding of IT Service Management
• Have a relevant academic education or relevant work experience
• You are fluent in English, both written and spoken
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• A sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• International and flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
• .be a part of an international team of IT Process Managers guiding Swedbank in delivery of high-quality IT Services. As a team we work with shared goals, supporting and building on each other's ideas. We are honest and caring in communication and giving feedback. My main role as a manager is to enable the individuals as well as the team, creating the conditions where everyone can work to their full potential. I make sure you have needed prerequisites. I welcome ideas, learning and new approaches to improvements. Do you want to make a difference by helping others to succeed? Are you a master in collaboration and in influencing others? If yes, then it is time to apply!" Sahra Lindgren, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 31.07.2023.
Location: Stockholm, Tallinn, or Vilnius
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Sahra Lindgren, +46 8 58595603
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8 58 59 44 37
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 2 900-4 400 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3 650-5 450 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
