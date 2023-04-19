Newly graduated IT professional
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2023-04-19
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for newly graduated automation tester to work with team of mobile packet core network engineering unit. This position is starting with 6 months contract and then get overrecruited to client.
About Client:
Our client is a Swedish multinational telecommunications company and mobile network operator present in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Company has his headquarter in Solna, Stockholm. They are mobile network operators present in the Nordic region and also operate an international IP backbone network, which is ranked number one.
Qualification:
* Newly graduated within a field of computer science or similar
* You have prior exposure to Automation Testing via your thesis or can be personal project.
* Have basic understanding of CI/CD pipeline creation.
Role:
* Testing new features to check that they work, fit requirements and are user friendly.
* Building and using test frameworks and tools
* Proactively finding problems and getting to the bottom of complex issues
* Understanding of Agile working methodologies.
It 's also a bonus if you have experience of:
* Development of test strategies and creation of test cases
* Cloud platforms, containerisation and virtualisation
* Cybersecurity or Security testing.
About you
We are looking for someone who has:
* The desire to learn new things and new technologies.
* Curiosity to take things apart in order to understand how they work.
* Strong troubleshooting, attention to detail and communication skills.
* Proficiency in English. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Neha Redkar neha.redkar@multimind.se +46 708 152 562 Jobbnummer
7678371