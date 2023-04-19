Newly graduated IT professional

MultiMind Bemanning AB / Datajobb / Solna
2023-04-19


Visa alla datajobb i Solna, Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Danderyd, Lidingö eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Solna, Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Danderyd, Lidingö eller i hela Sverige

We are looking for newly graduated automation tester to work with team of mobile packet core network engineering unit. This position is starting with 6 months contract and then get overrecruited to client.

About Client:
Our client is a Swedish multinational telecommunications company and mobile network operator present in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Company has his headquarter in Solna, Stockholm. They are mobile network operators present in the Nordic region and also operate an international IP backbone network, which is ranked number one.

Qualification:

* Newly graduated within a field of computer science or similar
* You have prior exposure to Automation Testing via your thesis or can be personal project.
* Have basic understanding of CI/CD pipeline creation.

Role:

* Testing new features to check that they work, fit requirements and are user friendly.
* Building and using test frameworks and tools
* Proactively finding problems and getting to the bottom of complex issues
* Understanding of Agile working methodologies.

It 's also a bonus if you have experience of:

* Development of test strategies and creation of test cases
* Cloud platforms, containerisation and virtualisation
* Cybersecurity or Security testing.

About you
We are looking for someone who has:

* The desire to learn new things and new technologies.
* Curiosity to take things apart in order to understand how they work.
* Strong troubleshooting, attention to detail and communication skills.
* Proficiency in English.

Ersättning
Fast lön

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-03
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
MultiMind Bemanning AB (org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/

Kontakt
Neha Redkar
neha.redkar@multimind.se
+46 708 152 562

Jobbnummer
7678371

Prenumerera på jobb från MultiMind Bemanning AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB: