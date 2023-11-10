Newly Graduated Engineers
We are seeking talented engineers and developers who are ready to make a big impact in our team. You will have the opportunity to work on challenging projects in a collaborative and supportive environment, both at on-site at our customers and in-house projects.
With us, you have the opportunity to develop yourself in different industries to achieve your professional goals! We have been in the business for more than 35 years with strong relationships with both startups and global corporations in the region.
What we are looking for:
• At least a Bachelor's degree in IT or Engineering (Software, Mechanical, Electronics, Biomedical, etc)
• Strong verbal and written communication skills
• A team-oriented approach with great collaboration skills
• Passion for learning
• Shares our vision to create products and solutions that makes a positive impact on the world!
Together Tech for sustainability
We leverage technology for impact and deliver on our core values through passion for people, technology and innovation. In close collaboration with our clients we undertake assignments from concept to final product as well as on-site assignments. As a consultant at Together Tech, you will get the chance to be part of a tech company with a clear vision at heart. Our journey will continue with an even stronger focus on improving the world through Better Tech!
High level of engineering and a bunch of great people!"
I think we have a friendly, inclusive, and positive atmosphere in the office but at the same time we are serious about engineering."
Welcome to our world of consulting!
Apply now and take the first step in your exciting career journey together with us! For questions, please contact
Victoria Östlund (mailto:victoria.ostlund@togethertech.com
