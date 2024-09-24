Newly established restaurant looking for staff

Kungsfisk Eateries AB / Kockjobb / Stockholm
2024-09-24


Visa alla kockjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Kungsfisk Eateries AB i Stockholm

New restaurant will be open in October, and we are looking for cook/service team, the employee will work on shift, both on counter service and kitchen, experience of work under routin and standard is required, such as Max or McDonald's.
The person need to be responsible, punctual, and good at working in a team.
The position is offered as a part-time job.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-24
E-post: recruit@kungsfisk.se

Arbetsgivare
Kungsfisk Eateries AB (org.nr 556263-5598)

Arbetsplats
Kungsfisk

Jobbnummer
8918899

Prenumerera på jobb från Kungsfisk Eateries AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Kungsfisk Eateries AB: