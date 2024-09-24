Newly established restaurant looking for staff
2024-09-24
New restaurant will be open in October, and we are looking for cook/service team, the employee will work on shift, both on counter service and kitchen, experience of work under routin and standard is required, such as Max or McDonald's.
The person need to be responsible, punctual, and good at working in a team.
The position is offered as a part-time job.
