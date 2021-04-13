New Product Introduction Procurement Manager to Cepheid - Poolia Sverige AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
New Product Introduction Procurement Manager to Cepheid
Poolia Sverige AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-13
Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Poolia Sverige AB i Stockholm
Cepheid continues its growth and is now looking to recruit a New Product Introduction (NPI) Procurement Manager to join the company. Cepheid is a leading molecular diagnostics company that is dedicated to improving healthcare by developing, manufacturing, and marketing accurate yet easy-to-use molecular systems and tests. In our facilities in Solna / Sundbyberg we develop and manufacture diagnostics tests that improve patient outcome all over the world.
In this stimulating role, you will support NPI Program Management for Reagent and Assay NPI teams and be responsible for leading activities such as: sourcing decisions, design for cost and manufacturability, product cost and roadmap, supplier qualification and approval, manufacturing and supply chain readiness. You will work closely with dedicated Category Managers to align long term strategic plans.
The position is based in Solna. We evaluate candidates continuously and welcome your application today!
ABOUT THE POSITION
Main responsibilities include:
Engaging with the PLC process to ensure alignment with the product deliverables for each phase and manages the Supply Chain deliverables.
Forming and leading cross-functional supply chain operations teams (comprised of Supply Chain, Category Management, Supplier Quality, Mfg Engineering, Supplier Engineering, Planning, and other members as required) to define sourcing strategies and sourcing plans for new products, including recommendations for new supplier selection & evaluation as part New Product Introduction.
Leading and influencing supplier selection and guide alignment to a sustainable long-term supply chain and manufacturability.
Serving as single point of contact to the Supply Chain team to confirm supplier and production readiness in terms of production capacity and approved critical parts manufacturing prior to key product milestones
Managing the transition of new products from development to pilot production then to volume production.
Leading supplier performance projects specific to commodity
Supporting Global Supply Chain in all Kaizen and VPM activities
Leadership in adhering to the product development process of test and verification as part of the product release process.
QUALIFICATIONS
Education or Experience (in years):
The role requires a minimum of 5 years related experience with a Bachelor's degree; or 3 years and a Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA).
A technical degree in: Biology, Microbiology, or other Life Sciences discipline; or a technical competency in this area based on related experience.
Knowledge and skills:
Work collaboratively with supply chain and engineering stakeholders; develop supplier selection process for piece parts or outsourced assemblies and identify supply chain risks supporting sourcing decisions.
Have a strong background in reagents, enzymes, and chemicals.
Manage the product cost roadmap prior to production release; analyze product cost and manufacturing cost models to drive corrective action as required to achieve product cost targets.
Fundamental understanding of should-cost or cost allocation & recognizes opportunities to improve product design for cost/quality/delivery with early supplier involvement.
Creates and delivers presentations to program executives and stakeholders. Provides feedback to engineering on DFx (cost, manufacturability), and manages resources to drive the assessment
Support new supplier introduction and/or disengagement requirements to/from the strategic supply base.
Drive resolution to systemic supply chain issues affecting quality, cost, delivery, assets
Develop and present high level cost reduction opportunities for managed categories
ABOUT CEPHEID
At Cepheid, we are passionate about improving health care through faster, more accurate diagnostic tests. Our molecular diagnostics products are increasing opportunities to improve patient survival and quality of life, by enabling medical providers to identify and treat diseases early. Passionate people who want to generate positive change in health care will find many opportunities here.
Through our strong molecular biology capabilities and ongoing product innovation, we are focused on developing tests for healthcare-associated infections, sexual health, critical infectious disease, virology, and oncology applications. By automating highly complex and time-consuming manual procedures, our solutions deliver a better way for institutions of any size to perform sophisticated genetic testing for organisms and genetic-based diseases.
Around the world, Cepheid's solutions enable caregivers in developing countries to diagnose highly resistant tuberculosis in 90 minutes, not weeks, and they're saving lives in villages with treatment-detouring healthcare shortages.
As part of the Danaher family of companies, our work at Cepheid is supported by a global science and technology innovator. In addition to Danaher's unrivaled leadership training and professional development programs, this relationship also provides expanded career opportunities across industries and brands. Together, we are united by a shared purpose: Helping Realize Life's Potential.
To learn more about Cepheid, please visit www.cepheid.com
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Poolia Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5689433
Poolia Sverige AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-13
Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Poolia Sverige AB i Stockholm
Cepheid continues its growth and is now looking to recruit a New Product Introduction (NPI) Procurement Manager to join the company. Cepheid is a leading molecular diagnostics company that is dedicated to improving healthcare by developing, manufacturing, and marketing accurate yet easy-to-use molecular systems and tests. In our facilities in Solna / Sundbyberg we develop and manufacture diagnostics tests that improve patient outcome all over the world.
In this stimulating role, you will support NPI Program Management for Reagent and Assay NPI teams and be responsible for leading activities such as: sourcing decisions, design for cost and manufacturability, product cost and roadmap, supplier qualification and approval, manufacturing and supply chain readiness. You will work closely with dedicated Category Managers to align long term strategic plans.
The position is based in Solna. We evaluate candidates continuously and welcome your application today!
ABOUT THE POSITION
Main responsibilities include:
Engaging with the PLC process to ensure alignment with the product deliverables for each phase and manages the Supply Chain deliverables.
Forming and leading cross-functional supply chain operations teams (comprised of Supply Chain, Category Management, Supplier Quality, Mfg Engineering, Supplier Engineering, Planning, and other members as required) to define sourcing strategies and sourcing plans for new products, including recommendations for new supplier selection & evaluation as part New Product Introduction.
Leading and influencing supplier selection and guide alignment to a sustainable long-term supply chain and manufacturability.
Serving as single point of contact to the Supply Chain team to confirm supplier and production readiness in terms of production capacity and approved critical parts manufacturing prior to key product milestones
Managing the transition of new products from development to pilot production then to volume production.
Leading supplier performance projects specific to commodity
Supporting Global Supply Chain in all Kaizen and VPM activities
Leadership in adhering to the product development process of test and verification as part of the product release process.
QUALIFICATIONS
Education or Experience (in years):
The role requires a minimum of 5 years related experience with a Bachelor's degree; or 3 years and a Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA).
A technical degree in: Biology, Microbiology, or other Life Sciences discipline; or a technical competency in this area based on related experience.
Knowledge and skills:
Work collaboratively with supply chain and engineering stakeholders; develop supplier selection process for piece parts or outsourced assemblies and identify supply chain risks supporting sourcing decisions.
Have a strong background in reagents, enzymes, and chemicals.
Manage the product cost roadmap prior to production release; analyze product cost and manufacturing cost models to drive corrective action as required to achieve product cost targets.
Fundamental understanding of should-cost or cost allocation & recognizes opportunities to improve product design for cost/quality/delivery with early supplier involvement.
Creates and delivers presentations to program executives and stakeholders. Provides feedback to engineering on DFx (cost, manufacturability), and manages resources to drive the assessment
Support new supplier introduction and/or disengagement requirements to/from the strategic supply base.
Drive resolution to systemic supply chain issues affecting quality, cost, delivery, assets
Develop and present high level cost reduction opportunities for managed categories
ABOUT CEPHEID
At Cepheid, we are passionate about improving health care through faster, more accurate diagnostic tests. Our molecular diagnostics products are increasing opportunities to improve patient survival and quality of life, by enabling medical providers to identify and treat diseases early. Passionate people who want to generate positive change in health care will find many opportunities here.
Through our strong molecular biology capabilities and ongoing product innovation, we are focused on developing tests for healthcare-associated infections, sexual health, critical infectious disease, virology, and oncology applications. By automating highly complex and time-consuming manual procedures, our solutions deliver a better way for institutions of any size to perform sophisticated genetic testing for organisms and genetic-based diseases.
Around the world, Cepheid's solutions enable caregivers in developing countries to diagnose highly resistant tuberculosis in 90 minutes, not weeks, and they're saving lives in villages with treatment-detouring healthcare shortages.
As part of the Danaher family of companies, our work at Cepheid is supported by a global science and technology innovator. In addition to Danaher's unrivaled leadership training and professional development programs, this relationship also provides expanded career opportunities across industries and brands. Together, we are united by a shared purpose: Helping Realize Life's Potential.
To learn more about Cepheid, please visit www.cepheid.com
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Poolia Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5689433