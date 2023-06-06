New Business Executive to Keystone France
2023-06-06
As a New Business Executive you are responsible to uphold and build strong relationships with our new French clients. You will be working with consultative selling where you will be responsible for understanding client needs and creating business solutions to help them market themselves through our platforms.
Responsibilities:
• Responsible for prospecting, pitching, presenting and closing new business.
• Developing market knowledge and customer information to help plan and implement best practice strategies for future market and account growth.
• Reaching monthly, quarterly and half yearly sales targets.
What can we offer you?
• An international work environment with colleagues from Spain, Russia, UK, US, Germany, China and many others.
• Plenty of space for initiatives and original ideas.
• To be part of a successful and fast growing team.
• To be able to grow and develop your own skills and experience in different areas outside of the specific job area.
• A part of a dedicated and experienced Sales team who cares deeply for the customers.
• Exciting new projects in a great industry that promotes social good.
• Monday breakfast and regular team activities and fun events.
• "A generally lively social scene including summer and Christmas parties, kick off, Friday beers, after works, team celebrations, ping pong sessions and much more! "
As a member of the Keystone Family, you will be working with an international group, based in Stockholm. We believe in lifelong learning and continuously develop our representatives internally through Keystone's Academy and externally with some of the best sales trainers in the world.
Who are we looking for?
• You are a self-starter who is highly motivated, have strong interpersonal skills and collaborate effectively in a team environment.
• You love working with sales and people, both clients and co-workers.
• You are use to working with the phone as a mail tool.
• You are educated to a bachelor degree level or equivalent.
• You are flawless in French (Swedish is not a requirement).
To be successful in this position you love working with sales and people, both clients and coworkers. You are self-motivated, service oriented, and like working towards set goals. You manage your time effectively, are attentive to details and enjoy the challenge of working in a changing environment.
