New Account Executive
2023-06-05
About Kognic
Founded in 2018 by Oscar Petersson and Daniel Langkilde, two engineering physicists working in the field of Deep Learning, Kognic is taking on one of the most challenging areas in mobility - the quest to make automated / autonomous driving systems more accurate and safer. Today, we help machines reliably make sense of a messy, chaotic, and unstructured world. Our data platform enables OEMs to get to market faster with less risk - and data engineers simply love working with our Machine Learning Operations tools.
Our future goes far beyond automated driving. Perception is a vital technology in understanding the world around us and our expertise in machine learning is poised to positively impact other markets, such as Robotics, Manufacturing and Heavy Industry just to name a few. We know it's not something we can solve overnight. We have to make extraordinary leaps in technology happen.
The role
You will be the face towards the market representing Kognic, and since you have a great understanding of the value we create with our product, you also see and understand our clients needs and wants. When approaching potential clients within our targeted market, you will be expected to work creatively and urgently to progress. Our sale cycles are long and tricky and you will be the owner of the complete process all the way from pre-sale to a closed deal but in close collaboration with our pre sales and services teams. You are responsible for building the pipeline, and making sure there is a continuous flow of qualified clients. If all of this ticks your boxes and gets you going, keep on reading!
Who are you?
In this role it is a must to be an ace in communication and networking, and this is of course how you would describe yourself. You love the idea of being able to work independently and taking ownership of the tasks assigned to you. In this you have a proactive mindset and always see opportunities to make new deals! We believe that you:
• Have several years of relevant experience, preferably from the automotive sector or SaaS Enterprise,
• Have a good understanding of, and a genuine interest, in the tech industry, and always keeping up with the newest trends in the industry
• Enjoy travelling in your work, attending conferences, exhibitions and fairs that might be relevant
• Are fluent in English. If you also are fluent in German, Japanese or Korean, that is meritorious
If you have the ability to demonstrate and instruct new clients in software-related areas and discuss their understanding for safe perceptions, this is a big plus!
What is in it for you?
Other than working with very talented and humble people in a fun and creative environment we also have a lot of other great benefits!
• Strong values and purpose-driven company
• Workplace flexibility and an employer that prioritize work-life balance
• Exciting career opportunities in a dynamic and fast-scaling startup
Parental pay, salary exchange, great health benefits, order your own workstation, place your own pension - to name a few
Application
We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible since we will be reviewing the applications regularly & reaching out to you. We would like you to send in your resume and answer some short questions, a cover letter is voluntary.
