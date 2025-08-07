Network Specialist Sweden
2025-08-07
Network Specialist
The position is a driver of rolling out new retailers and maintaining existing including service partners (only service and no car sales).
This role involves proposing tailored solutions, overseeing project execution, and collaborating with different stakeholders to maximize Lynk & Co sales together with partners
What you'll do
Support, monitor, and grow the retailer and service network to ensure sufficient capacity for efficiently operating Sales, Vehicle Operations, Aftersales, and Service business.
Establish and maintain strong communication with retailers and workshops via newsletters, personal meetings, and collaborative initiatives.
Represent retailer and service network interests in projects that impact retail operations and serve as a liaison between the network and Lynk & Co.
Support business development by ensuring that working with Lynk & Co remains a sustainable partnership and a profitable business for participating retailers and service partners.
Coordinate with architects, business owners, and finance teams to ensure retail partners meet company standards and deliver an optimal customer experience. Execute the onboarding process for new retail partners, ensuring they receive thorough training on company policies, product knowledge, operational standards, and store processes.
Provide support for aftersales services, including warranty, returns, repairs, and customer service programs.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Sales, Operations, and Customer Service, to align aftersales programs with retail strategies and meet customer experience goals.
By leveraging this knowledge, the Network Development Specialist provides valuable insights to both partners and L&C internal stakeholders, contributing to the sustained growth and customer satisfaction.
Competencies
Goal-oriented
Negotiation
Networking and relationship-building
Problem-solving
Communication
Qualifications & Skills
A BSc degree in Business, Economics, or a relevant field
Experience in business development, aftersales, or retail network management within the automotive industry.
A strong understanding of the markets retailer operations, service business, and commercial business models.
Fluency in English and market language
Working for Lynk & Co
Want to learn more about working for Lynk & Co and what we offer? Read more via this link: Why Lynk & Co - Lynk & Co (lynkco.com)
Our recruitment process
We work with a competence based framework. You apply by submitting your LinkedIn-profile or CV written in English and answering a few questions.
Our selection will primarily look at acquired competencies and skills.
To help us place the right people in the right role, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. Therefore, as part of our recruitment process, we use psychometric assessments from Alva Labs to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates that are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role.
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible, but latest 2025-08-31. We will do ongoing selection of candidates during the application period, so don't hesitate to submit your application if you're interested.
