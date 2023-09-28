Network specialist/developer
2023-09-28
Job description
We are now looking for a Network specialist/Software developer to join a Platform Development team at one of our customers. In this position you will have a meaningful role in the EP5G Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) team which has the full responsibility for developing and maintaining EP5G Network Controller solution
You will continuously encounter new challenges and get the opportunity to drive activities such as management and development of Customer Premises Equipment solution with focus on networking, logging framework, authentication/authorization, Cloud (K3S), etc. This is supported by close cooperation with other software development and test teams both locally and on other sites
Responsibilities
Develop and integrate components inside a complete e2e network with focus on EP5G Customer Premises Equipment
Develop and deliver features requested by our communication service provider and enterprise customers
Develop and drive test automation for developed solutions, hence support implemented Continuous Integration approach
Be involved in and drive continuous analysis and requirement handling
Drive continuous improvements of products and processes in the team/organization
Qualifications
A successful candidate is driven, has very good networking, collaboration, and interpersonal skills in English, both in written and oral form, a talent for innovation with excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
You need to have an interest and experience of working with:
Networking (VxLAN, IPSec, BGP, routing, network protocols, etc.)
Container Orchestration tools (Kubernetes, K3S)
Docker
Linux/Unix
Configuration management and orchestration tools such as Salt Stack
Test automation and scripting using Python
Version control tools, Git, Gitlab, etc.
Other requirements:
Eager to learn, curious, solution oriented as well as true standout colleague
Result oriented, having an innovative mentality and valuing high quality results
Minimum 5 years of relevant work experience within the field of in Cloud/NW/Routing is highly preferred
Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering, Computer Science or similar
! For this role, it is important to have experience from developing and maintain virtual network and network protocols. Also, you need to have deep knowledge about Linux and have the skills to troubleshoot in a low level. Hands-on experience from Kubernetes is very important as well.
