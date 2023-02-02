Network Specialist
2023-02-02
Who we are
We're here to connect you to what matters most, and by doing so, empowering societies. As a Telenor employee, you will be part of a large, international organization that goes beyond customers - we want to play an important role in the societies we serve. Being connected can change your life, and we're serious about helping our services make the widest possible impact.
What you will do
As a Network specialist/Sales Engineer at Telenor System Integrator you act as a technical expert and enable portfolio knowledge and execution. Your ability to combine technical know-how and market intelligence grants you a position as an ambassador and technical expert.
Our mission is to help our customers 'IT departments to support their companies' overall strategies, regardless of whether the customer owns their infrastructure or buys it as a service from Telenor. This specialist group is also responsible for the product portfolio of hardware in network, security and storage.
As a member of our team of specialists, you will work with:
* Design, implement and test network solutions for our customers
* Working with Aruba and possible other partners (vendors) to ensure solid end-to-end network implementations
* Providing expert support during incidents and changes to our second and third line
* Be a part of internal projects to evaluate new partners (vendors) within network, security and storage) and offerings
* Building a strong technical expertise within certain areas of the Telenor portfolio within network, security and storage
* Maintain excellent communications with customers and partners in assigned customer and/or expertise area
* Represents as a technical expert in customer and other events/forums, both internal and external
* Builds customer loyalty through becoming a trusted advisor
* Partners effectively with the Telenor team to ensure customer satisfaction
Who you are
* Ideally having at least 5 years' experience on the Solution Architect/System Engineer/Sales Engineer role, mainly acquired from a value added reseller or an integrator
* Having good knowledge about Aruba's latest technologies and solutions. In terms of certifications, you have acquired at least one Aruba Professional certification (HPE)
* Excellent problem-solving skills
* Team player
* Self-motivated
* Good communication skills
* Fluent in Swedish and good English language
* Experience from any of our other partners within network, security and storage is positive
Our promise
A balanced workforce is key to our success. To secure that, we're committed to fostering a working environment where our employees are supported and empowered in all areas of their work. We promise you a company eager to learn and rapidly adapt to a digital world where you'll be welcomed into a skilled team of professional and knowledgeable colleagues. In addition, you'll get:
* A flexible way of work - have a lunch workout without having to rush back, leave/pick up the kids from school? This is not a problem as long as your squad is happy, and your work gets done.
* A generous health and benefit package with wellness grant, health insurance, "give me a break"-days, employee discounts, regular health checks, occupational pension and much more.
* The possibility to continuously deepen your knowledge and broaden the competence you would like to expand on.
Come join us now
If you are interested and would like to know more, please contact Johan Liljegren johan.liljegren@telenor.se
Please do not send your CV via email as these will not be evaluated.
Good to know
According to Telenor's policy, we conduct background checks on the final candidate for all recruitments.
Location: Malmö
