Network Service Manager
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a central role in shaping and improving network services in a large enterprise environment. This is a position for someone who enjoys working at the intersection of business needs, supplier collaboration, and service delivery, with responsibility for the full service lifecycle.
You will act as the key point of contact between stakeholders, vendors, and delivery teams, making sure network services meet business expectations, agreed service levels, and compliance requirements. The role combines strategic planning with operational follow-up, giving you the chance to influence roadmaps, governance, and ongoing improvements in a complex service landscape. It is a strong opportunity for you if you want broad ownership and real impact on how critical infrastructure services are managed and developed.
Job DescriptionYou will create and maintain service roadmaps for network services and contribute to portfolio roadmap development.
You will work closely with stakeholders to ensure services support business goals and evolving requirements.
You will support governance, agreements, and service lifecycle management for network services.
You will ensure services are delivered in line with business requirements and agreed service levels.
You will monitor KPIs, SLAs, and XLAs, follow up on deviations, and drive corrective actions.
You will analyze service performance and stakeholder feedback to identify and lead improvement initiatives.
You will coordinate service-related activities across internal teams and external delivery partners.
You will communicate service performance, risks, roadmaps, and planned improvements to relevant stakeholders.
You will manage supplier relationships and follow up on vendor performance through established governance processes.
You will handle budgeting, forecasting, cost follow-up, and financial reporting related to network services.
You will help ensure compliance with Information Security, Privacy, GDPR, and Export Control requirements.
You will drive optimization through service enhancements, automation, and operational improvements.
RequirementsUniversity degree in a related field.
3–7 years of relevant experience within Service Management, IT Operations, Infrastructure Services, or Network Services.
Experience in Service Management and ITSM practices, including service lifecycle management.
Experience in supplier, vendor, contract, and governance management.
Experience in portfolio management practices.
Experience in financial planning, budgeting, and reporting.
Experience in service performance management using KPIs and SLAs.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
Nice to haveExperience working in large enterprise environments with outsourced service delivery models.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7984934-2075113". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9983116