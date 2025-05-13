Network Security Engineer
Norla AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Norla AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Sigtuna
, Västerås
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
About Norla:
Norla is an IT and management consulting company driven by customer satisfaction. We work in a multicultural environment and are guided by our principle of "Mind and Heart." We prioritize that our relationships with our employees ensure their professional growth and success. Together, we collaborate with a network of major actors to discover the best talents to support our clients.
As a Senior Network Security Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining advanced network security solutions. You will work across on-premises, Azure, and GCP environments, ensuring a secure and scalable network infrastructure.
Key Responsibilities
Design and implement network segmentation strategies within data centers.
Deploy and manage Secure Service Edge (SSE) solutions such as Zscaler, Netskope, or similar platforms.
Configure and maintain IP-VPNs for secure communication, with a focus on hybrid environments (on-prem and Azure).
Manage firewall systems (e.g., Cisco ASA, Palo Alto), ensuring policies are up to date and secure.
Deploy and maintain Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS).
Troubleshoot and optimize network protocols, including TCP/IP, DNS, and HTTP/S.
Implement Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) principles across private, public (Azure/GCP), and on-prem networks.
Required Skills
Minimum 5 years of experience in network security engineering.
Expertise in network segmentation and security architecture design.
Strong experience with SSE platforms (e.g., Zscaler, Netskope).
Proven hands-on skills in IP-VPN setup and management.
Deep knowledge of firewalls, IDS/IPS systems, and network protocols.
Familiarity with Zero Trust frameworks, especially in hybrid and cloud-first environments. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-12
E-post: cv@norla.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norla AB
(org.nr 556869-7550) Jobbnummer
9336900