Network & Systems Engineer
Sellhelp AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-12-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sellhelp AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
At Sellpy, technology isn't something that runs quietly in the background. It's front and center, powering warehouses where thousands of people work daily and enabling us to describe and photograph more than 500,000 items each week - resulting in around 10 million product images per month. All of this depends on fast, reliable networks where every millisecond of response time truly matter.
We're now looking for a Network & Systems Engineer who wants to build, run, and improve the backbone that makes all of this possible.
This role is for someone who's driven by curiosity and ownership more than a perfect checklist of technical skills. If you learn fast and enjoy understanding how things really work, you'll feel right at home.
What you'll be working on
You'll design, maintain, and continuously improve network infrastructure that supports high-throughput, real-world operations:
Designing new network infrastructure for warehouses and offices, primarily using Ubiquiti UniFi hardware.
Maintaining and optimizing existing networks where performance truly matters.
Responding to critical network incidents.
Installing and upgrading network equipment in offices and warehouses across Europe.
Taking on system administration tasks when the network is running smoothly.
Helping with hardware installations in our warehouses.
Developing and maintaining internal cloud infrastructure on AWS and GCP.
The mindset we're looking for
We place a higher value on your personal qualities and logical ability than on a long list of specific certifications. To succeed here, you should be:
Curious & Fast Learning: You genuinely enjoy understanding how things work. You can quickly grasp new concepts and apply them.
Self-going: You take ownership of your tasks. You don't wait for permission to fix something that's broken; you identify the problem and solve it.
A "doer": You enjoy getting things done. You are happy to switch between high-level architectural thinking and hands-on installation work.
Structured: You have strong analytical skills and approach troubleshooting logically.
Education & background
Master's degree in Computer Science, Networking, or a related field
(If your real-world experience has taught you more than textbooks - we're still interested.)
Our Interview Process
We want to get to know you, your way of thinking, and how we would work together.
Culture Interview (45 min): A video call to get to know each other. We talk about your background, your drive, and why you are interested in Sellpy.
Technical Interview (1 hour): A deep dive into your technical knowledge and how you approach problem-solving.
Case Interview (2 hours): You will receive a real-world case assignment to prepare in advance. We then invite you to our office at Medborgarplatsen where you will present your solution and we will discuss your reasoning in depth.
Founder Interview (30 min): A final chat with one of our founders to discuss the company vision and your potential journey with us.
Location: This role is mainly based at our office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, where you'll work closely with colleagues across tech and operations. From time to time, you'll visit our warehouse in Rosersberg, and occasionally travel to other warehouses around Europe when hands-on work is needed. We also offer flexibility to work from home on occasion, when it suits both you and the team.
Form of employment: Full-time, permanent position (including a probationary period)
Start: As agreed upon
At Sellpy, you won't just keep systems running - you'll help scale a circular business where technology directly enables sustainability. If you want real ownership, constant learning, and systems that operate at a serious scale, this might be the role for you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sellhelp AB
(org.nr 556996-1260), https://career.sellpy.se/
Götgatan 74 (visa karta
)
118 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Sellpy Jobbnummer
9657957