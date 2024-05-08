Network/Infrastructure Engineer (Game Server)
2024-05-08
As a Network/Infrastructure Engineer in our Game Server team at Embark you will be in a position to have a massive impact on our game server infrastructure, building the foundation for the next generation of AAA multiplayer gaming experiences.
The Game Server team owns the shared Game Server infrastructure that is the platform for all of Embark Studio's games. In this role, you will be part of the team building cutting-edge hybrid (on-prem data centers/cloud) infrastructure that provides the best possible gaming experience for multiplayer gaming by guaranteeing low-latencies for our players globally. Robustness, reliability and the ability to scale up quickly to handle large volumes of traffic are also vital to the gaming experience.
We are looking for someone who is interested in building a high-performance, hybrid service. You are a networking specialist but would also be interested in combining those skills with some Kubernetes infrastructure work.
We are a team of 5 and own the service top to bottom - from the hardware in the data centers up to the software that is deployed on Kubernetes. We have the freedom to decide within the team how we want to work/shape/build/set-up the servers.
Example of responsibilities
Implementation of new colocation locations
Own and maintain both physical infrastructure and cloud infrastructure
Interact between teams and domains to ensure product alignment
It would be awesome if you have
A creative and curious mind
A good understanding of cloud infrastructure and experience with it
Experience working with on prem infrastructure (compute, networking etc)
Professional English communication skills.
Technologies you would be working with
Routing and switching (your vendor knowledge is not important to us, we use multiple vendors)
Compute (servers)
Kubernetes (both self hosted but also in cloud)
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so.
