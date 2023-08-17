Network Engineer

Adora Holding AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Partille
2023-08-17


Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Partille, Göteborg, Lerum, Mölndal, Härryda eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Adora Holding AB i Partille, Göteborg eller i hela Sverige

We are looking for a highly skilled and experienced Network Engineer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of designing, implementing, and maintaining enterprise-grade networks. They will also be proficient in network monitoring and administration, as well as troubleshooting and problem solving.
Responsibilities:
Design, implement, and maintain enterprise-grade networks
Monitor and administer network devices and systems
Troubleshoot and resolve network problems
Provide technical support to users and other IT staff
Stay up-to-date on the latest networking technologies
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field
3+ years of experience in network engineering
Strong understanding of networking protocols and technologies
Proficient in network monitoring and administration tools
Experience with Cisco and Palo Alto firewalls
Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
If you are a highly skilled and experienced Network Engineer who is looking for a challenging and rewarding opportunity, then we encourage you to apply for this position.
The position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-16
E-post: job@adoraconsulting.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Network Engineer".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Adora Holding AB (org.nr 559026-2217)
Magnusvägen 63 B (visa karta)
433 62  SÄVEDALEN

Övrig information om företaget/organisationen
Offentliga upphandlingar där Adora Holding AB varit leverantör

Jobbnummer
8038761

Prenumerera på jobb från Adora Holding AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Adora Holding AB: