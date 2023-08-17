Network Engineer
We are looking for a highly skilled and experienced Network Engineer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of designing, implementing, and maintaining enterprise-grade networks. They will also be proficient in network monitoring and administration, as well as troubleshooting and problem solving.
Responsibilities:
Design, implement, and maintain enterprise-grade networks
Monitor and administer network devices and systems
Troubleshoot and resolve network problems
Provide technical support to users and other IT staff
Stay up-to-date on the latest networking technologies
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field
3+ years of experience in network engineering
Strong understanding of networking protocols and technologies
Proficient in network monitoring and administration tools
Experience with Cisco and Palo Alto firewalls
Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
If you are a highly skilled and experienced Network Engineer who is looking for a challenging and rewarding opportunity, then we encourage you to apply for this position.
The position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Så ansöker du
