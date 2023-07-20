Network Engineer
Etraveli Group AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Etraveli Group AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
About Etraveli Group
We are an innovative and modern organization built on a foundation of e-commerce and travel-technology expertise. We want our customers to experience the world, while we take care of the technology that enables traveling. In addition to having one of the market's most sophisticated technical solutions for connecting travelers and flights, we've partnered with Booking.com (exclusive partnership in Europe), Google Flights, Skyscanner and Kayak. Successful in e-commerce, on the edge of technology development and with vast experience in the travel industry-we are able to offer you the best of three worlds.
Life at Etraveli Group
Depending on how you want to grow we want to listen in on your future career plan. To be able to inspire you to be your best within a fast moving industry we work hard to provide for the best prerequisites to make you feel that you belong together with us on our journey, by giving you a lot of work freedom, time for self studies, having recurring Hackatons, Dev weeks and a lot other fun activities together within the team and across the company to foster a great culture.
We are a happy and open bunch of people who enjoy our work and enjoy working together.
Working with us you get access to resources and great professionals to help grow in your role.
We are playing to win and will be committed in supporting you on your Etraveli-journey.
Do you want to be part of the next step in our growth journey?
In alignment with the growing targets and needs, we are currently on the lookout for a Network Engineer to become part of our tight-knit team in Gothenburg, where we are continuously looking to find new ways of working that decrease complexity and provide the tools for team members to do their best work.
Who You Are
You will be working with like-minded people who, just like you, are genuinely interested in technical support of anything related to networking. We focus on private cloud implementations using OpenStack but with a hybrid cloud environment also connected to public cloud solutions.
A few of the technologies we use are Linux, BGP, VXLAN, EVPN and Ansible and we would appreciate previous exposure to technologies like Akamai CDN, OpenStack, Docker or Kubernetes.
About the Role
Your day to day work with involve:
Working with Arista routers, Checkpoint firewalls and F5 & A10 load balancers.
Design, create, improve and maintain our network infrastructure so that it is easy to deploy, scalable, performant, secure and fault-tolerant.
Network and infrastructure design, maintenance and troubleshooting.
Support and manage load balancers, including VIP creation, load balancing algorithms and health checks options. Together with the skilled set of DevOps/Infrastructure/Database engineers you will troubleshoot network related issues.
Requirements
You are a senior network engineer with at least 5 years of experience working with on-prem data center networks.
You have worked with routing protocols such as BGP, EVPN and encapsulation protocols like VXLAN.
Creating and implementing network infrastructure with redundancy, security and scalability in mind is second nature to you.
You are flexible and can quickly change focus depending on priorities.
You don't need to have any official network related certifications, the most important thing is your knowledge within network operations and of course your attitude and "can-do" spirit.
You are used to working in a team where English is the preferred language and you are good at documenting.
To be perfect for this role, you always want to learn new technologies and have a sense of envisioning existing implementations' improvements.
Benefits
When working at Etraveli Group you will always feel that you are trusted and that you can rely on others to help you. To work together as a team and feel that you are challenged in a way that helps you evolve within your profession. You will have awesome colleagues together with whom you will solve complex problems in a fast-moving business. But not just that.
What else do we offer?
Office in the City - We are located on Kungsgatan in central Gothenburg, just a stone's throw away from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Conferences - We believe in personal development and continuous education. We continuously organize internal trainings and workshops so that we can learn from each other.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
Hackaton and Dev week - We believe in fostering creativity and testing new things. Therefore, we have recurring Hackaton and Dev weeks where the teams decide what they want to work on.
To kick the day off just right, we serve breakfast at the office every morning.
Welcome to Etraveli Group! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etraveli Group AB
(org.nr 556584-4684)
Kungsgatan 34 (visa karta
)
411 19 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7976767