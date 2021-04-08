Network Engineer - Technologist 365 AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Mölndal

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Technologist 365 AB

Technologist 365 AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Mölndal2021-04-08#jobbjustnuWe are looking for a network engineer with Cisco certification such as CCNA, CCNP, CCIE written certified, CCIE Lab training is Mandatory but certification is a plus point.You should have windows server certification such as MSCA, MCITP or MCSE (2016 or 2019).You will be working with team of experts, this is a big chance to develop your skills.Responsibilities:You will be responsible for monitoring , configuring, troubleshooting and technical analysis of our network of customers in Nordics.You will be working working to support our customers and help Technologist 365 internally with Network related projects, assessment, supply and procurement of IT and network products.Help our senior consultants with day to day activitiesInstall, upgrade, maintain and troubleshoot network devices (optical equipment, switches, routers, firewalls, VPN, Lan 2 Lan , concentrators, wireless access points, etc.)Perform analysis of the networking problems and upgrades.Design, document and maintain Infrastructure inventory and information systems descriptions, maps and related repositories.Support windows server technologies such as Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, file services, WSUS update services, clustering and high avilablity.Must have:Experience with LAN / WAN topologies including IPsec and point-to-point private lines.Technical knowledge of data and voice network services such as wireless networks, VPN servers and firewalls, VoIP, configuration management, IP address management and network monitoringCisco professional level certification (CCIE, CCNP, CCDE) highly desirableStrong ability to troubleshoot complex multi-vendor, multi-supplier network issues (WAN, LAN)Experience with firewallsWindows server technologiesHands of experience of IT and network supply and procurement from choosing product to negation, purchasing and configuration.Good to have:IT Procurement and supply skillsExcellent verbal and written skills and ability to document workAbility to work on multiple tasks simultaneously and set prioritiesHindi (Indian) Language as we work a lot with offshore teams in India.Fluent English read and writingWhat we offer?Yup to 10% Bonus yearlySponsored Certifications and trainings yearly2% to 10% salary growth based on performance yearlyGood salaryPension PlanHealth insurance 24/7Incident insurance 24/7Wellness FacilitiesWho are we?Technologist 365 is a service and consulting company that operates within Government and Commercial Services to Deliver:IT InfrastructureApplication and SoftwareSupply and ProcurementThe HQ is Registered in Sweden:Org® nr: 559217-3321Global D-U-N-S® nr: 350685430NCAGE (NATO Commercial and Government Entity )nr: AYEVNNACE (EU Statistical Classification of Economic Activities)nr: 6202Technologist 365 enables organizations and companies to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Technologist 365 is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. Today, it is a multicultural company.Additional information:The position is open in our Gothenburg office.We offer a work in a global and expansive company within the Nordic region.2021-04-08Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-08Technologist 365 AB5680161