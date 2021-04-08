Network Engineer - Technologist 365 AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Mölndal
Network Engineer
Technologist 365 AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Mölndal
2021-04-08

Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Mölndal, Göteborg, Partille, Härryda
Visa alla jobb hos Technologist 365 AB i Mölndal

#jobbjustnu
We are looking for a network engineer with Cisco certification such as CCNA, CCNP, CCIE written certified, CCIE Lab training is Mandatory but certification is a plus point.
You should have windows server certification such as MSCA, MCITP or MCSE (2016 or 2019).

You will be working with team of experts, this is a big chance to develop your skills.
Responsibilities:
You will be responsible for monitoring , configuring, troubleshooting and technical analysis of our network of customers in Nordics.
You will be working working to support our customers and help Technologist 365 internally with Network related projects, assessment, supply and procurement of IT and network products.
Help our senior consultants with day to day activities
Install, upgrade, maintain and troubleshoot network devices (optical equipment, switches, routers, firewalls, VPN, Lan 2 Lan , concentrators, wireless access points, etc.)
Perform analysis of the networking problems and upgrades.
Design, document and maintain Infrastructure inventory and information systems descriptions, maps and related repositories.
Support windows server technologies such as Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, file services, WSUS update services, clustering and high avilablity.


Must have:
Experience with LAN / WAN topologies including IPsec and point-to-point private lines.
Technical knowledge of data and voice network services such as wireless networks, VPN servers and firewalls, VoIP, configuration management, IP address management and network monitoring
Cisco professional level certification (CCIE, CCNP, CCDE) highly desirable
Strong ability to troubleshoot complex multi-vendor, multi-supplier network issues (WAN, LAN)
Experience with firewalls
Windows server technologies
Hands of experience of IT and network supply and procurement from choosing product to negation, purchasing and configuration.

Good to have:
IT Procurement and supply skills
Excellent verbal and written skills and ability to document work
Ability to work on multiple tasks simultaneously and set priorities
Hindi (Indian) Language as we work a lot with offshore teams in India.
Fluent English read and writing

What we offer?
Yup to 10% Bonus yearly
Sponsored Certifications and trainings yearly
2% to 10% salary growth based on performance yearly
Good salary
Pension Plan
Health insurance 24/7
Incident insurance 24/7
Wellness Facilities

Who are we?
Technologist 365 is a service and consulting company that operates within Government and Commercial Services to Deliver:
IT Infrastructure
Application and Software
Supply and Procurement


The HQ is Registered in Sweden:
Org® nr: 559217-3321
Global D-U-N-S® nr: 350685430
NCAGE (NATO Commercial and Government Entity )nr: AYEVN
NACE (EU Statistical Classification of Economic Activities)nr: 6202


Technologist 365 enables organizations and companies to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Technologist 365 is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. Today, it is a multicultural company.
Additional information:
The position is open in our Gothenburg office.
We offer a work in a global and expansive company within the Nordic region.

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-08

Företag
Technologist 365 AB

Jobbnummer
5680161

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Technologist 365 AB:

 
Populära jobb
Doktorand inom Polymera nanomedicin ...
Doktorand inom beräkningsneuroveten ...
Lärare på Ljungnässkolan
Lärare med inriktning mot fritidshe ...
Doktorand inom elektromagnetisk fäl ...
Lärare F-3/Tidigarelärare till Möls ...
Doktorand inom datadriven konstrukt ...
Doktorand i Programvaruteknik
Doktorand inom BioNanoFotonik
Lärare Parkskolan, Mönsterås Kommun ...
Speciallärare skriv- och läsutveckl ...
Doktorand inom Biomekanik och funkt ...
Doktorand inom Informationsteori fö ...
Doktorand inom Biomekanik och neuro ...
Postdoktor i offentlig rätt med pla ...
Populära nyckelord
Linux
Writer
Utsättare
Lokalvårdare
Cashflow
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
Uppsala universitet, Juridiska inst ...
Uppsala universitet, Institutionen ...
Uppsala universitet, Institutionen ...
Uppsala universitet, Institutionen ...
Mönsterås kommun, Parkskolan
Mönsterås kommun, Mölstadskolan
Lapplands Djurklinik AB
Mönsterås kommun, Fliseryds skola
Mönsterås kommun, Ljungnässkolan
Talent & Partner AB
Kontakta Vakanser.se