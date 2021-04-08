Network Engineer - Technologist 365 AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Mölndal
Network Engineer
Technologist 365 AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Mölndal
2021-04-08
We are looking for a network engineer with Cisco certification such as CCNA, CCNP, CCIE written certified, CCIE Lab training is Mandatory but certification is a plus point.
You should have windows server certification such as MSCA, MCITP or MCSE (2016 or 2019).
You will be working with team of experts, this is a big chance to develop your skills.
Responsibilities:
You will be responsible for monitoring , configuring, troubleshooting and technical analysis of our network of customers in Nordics.
You will be working working to support our customers and help Technologist 365 internally with Network related projects, assessment, supply and procurement of IT and network products.
Help our senior consultants with day to day activities
Install, upgrade, maintain and troubleshoot network devices (optical equipment, switches, routers, firewalls, VPN, Lan 2 Lan , concentrators, wireless access points, etc.)
Perform analysis of the networking problems and upgrades.
Design, document and maintain Infrastructure inventory and information systems descriptions, maps and related repositories.
Support windows server technologies such as Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, file services, WSUS update services, clustering and high avilablity.
Must have:
Experience with LAN / WAN topologies including IPsec and point-to-point private lines.
Technical knowledge of data and voice network services such as wireless networks, VPN servers and firewalls, VoIP, configuration management, IP address management and network monitoring
Cisco professional level certification (CCIE, CCNP, CCDE) highly desirable
Strong ability to troubleshoot complex multi-vendor, multi-supplier network issues (WAN, LAN)
Experience with firewalls
Windows server technologies
Hands of experience of IT and network supply and procurement from choosing product to negation, purchasing and configuration.
Good to have:
IT Procurement and supply skills
Excellent verbal and written skills and ability to document work
Ability to work on multiple tasks simultaneously and set priorities
Hindi (Indian) Language as we work a lot with offshore teams in India.
Fluent English read and writing
What we offer?
Yup to 10% Bonus yearly
Sponsored Certifications and trainings yearly
2% to 10% salary growth based on performance yearly
Good salary
Pension Plan
Health insurance 24/7
Incident insurance 24/7
Wellness Facilities
Who are we?
Technologist 365 is a service and consulting company that operates within Government and Commercial Services to Deliver:
IT Infrastructure
Application and Software
Supply and Procurement
The HQ is Registered in Sweden:
Org® nr: 559217-3321
Global D-U-N-S® nr: 350685430
NCAGE (NATO Commercial and Government Entity )nr: AYEVN
NACE (EU Statistical Classification of Economic Activities)nr: 6202
Technologist 365 enables organizations and companies to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Technologist 365 is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. Today, it is a multicultural company.
Additional information:
The position is open in our Gothenburg office.
We offer a work in a global and expansive company within the Nordic region.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-08
Företag
Technologist 365 AB
Jobbnummer
5680161
