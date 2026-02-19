Network Engineer
Avaron AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2026-02-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Borås
, Vårgårda
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a global network team in an industrial organization focused on building and operating a secure, reliable, and high-performing network infrastructure. The scope spans both wired and wireless environments, where you'll help design, implement, and continuously improve network services for a distributed business.
A key part of the role is driving operational excellence by optimizing solutions such as Cisco ISE and Catalyst Center (or equivalent technologies), with a strong focus on stability, security, and performance.
Job DescriptionDesign, implement, and manage enterprise network infrastructure across wired and wireless environments.
Ensure network security, reliability, and performance through proactive improvements and standardization.
Optimize and operate network access and automation solutions, including Cisco ISE and Catalyst Center (or equivalent).
Monitor the network and contribute to automation initiatives to improve efficiency and quality.
Manage and support firewall platforms such as Fortigate and Palo Alto.
Support and develop WAN connectivity solutions, including SD-WAN and MPLS.
Collaborate with stakeholders in a global setup to deliver robust network services.
RequirementsBachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
Professional network certification such as CCNA, CCNP, or equivalent.
Proficiency in network protocols and technologies, especially 802.1X.
Hands-on experience with network monitoring and automation.
Solid experience managing firewalls (e.g., Fortigate, Palo Alto).
In-depth knowledge of SD-WAN and MPLS.
Nice to haveStrong understanding of network security principles and best practices (segmentation, NAC, firewalling, zero trust concepts).
Experience with monitoring, troubleshooting, and observability tooling (SNMP, NetFlow, logs, packet inspection).
Hands-on experience with enterprise wireless networking (design, deployment, RF optimization, troubleshooting, 802.11 / 802.1X).
Infrastructure as Code experience (Terraform, Ansible, Python, or similar).
Familiarity with SDN technologies and modern network automation concepts.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7266845-1852284". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9753296