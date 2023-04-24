Network Coordinator
2023-04-24
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
The Electrolux Regional network team have the ambition to deliver high quality and reliable network services within the company.
As a Network Coordinator you will be involved in / responsible for all activities concerning managing, implementing, maintaining and administration of the Network infrastructures in your own region. You will participate in or drive implementation of new services and enhancement projects on a pan-European basis. Additionally, you will support local Service Delivery staff in managing day-to-day issues around the (local) Network infrastructures.
What you'll do:
• Agree and manage quality of telecoms services with IT (Information Technology) customers
• Provide guideline and governance for the WLAN (wireless local area networks) and LAN (Local Area Networks) environment according to Electrolux Rule
• Ensure management of the Electrolux WAN (Wide Area Network) environment (including Internet connectivity)
• Provide 3rd level support to Data Centre and Platform Service team in the networking area
• Assure Correct sizing, implementation, configuration and monitoring
• Manage the quality of Network services according to the Business requirements
• Manage SLA's and service contracts with external suppliers
• Work closely with the other Telecoms team on the implementation of new network infrastructure/services or on the enhancement of the existing one
• Manage infrastructure installations, ensuring compliance with group and IT standards and ensuring compatibility and consistency across the global infrastructures
• Ensure activities are performed in line with the global guideline in the Region
• Maintain configuration and asset inventory for data related to the Region where he act
• Assist in setting up the relevant budgets and apply strict cost control to meet budget targets
• Support non-Network projects by ensuring that the underlying Network infrastructure can support new projects (upgrades, changes etc.)
• Support both operations and business staff for problem resolution and new implementations
Who you are:
A team player with a great collaborative attitude and open mind. A professional with a good technical skill and high focus on the network service delivery including the coordination of the related activities/projects.
Qualifications:
• Good understanding of operations IT environment
• Project management skills and experience
• Excellent up-to-date technical knowledge on current telecoms technology (Cisco preferred)
• Good knowledge of best practices, product developments
• OnCall-Service experience
• Fluent in English (both in writing and speaking)
• Willingness to travel
• Experience in working internationally
• Able to work without close supervision
• Excellent analytical and reporting skills
• Excellent interpersonal skills, preferably team-leader experience
Where you'll be:
You will be based at Electrolux office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Benefit highlights include:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
• Attractive social benefits package
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
We look forward to receiving you application!
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux IT Solutions AB (556095-0197) Jobbnummer
7695828