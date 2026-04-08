Network Communications and Community Manager
Trans Europe Halles / Marknadsföringsjobb / Lund Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Lund
2026-04-08
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Trans Europe Halles i Lund
Network Communications & Community Manager
TRANS EUROPE HALLES
Location: Lund, Sweden
Start: June/July 2026 (20%) Full-time from Sept 2026
Contract: 1 year (possible extension)
Salary: From 32,000 SEK/month (full-time)
Role Overview
Responsible for engaging and activating the Trans Europe Halles (TEH) network through internal communication, community building, and event-related content. Ensures members are informed, connected, and actively involved.
Key Responsibilities
Manage member database, onboarding, and engagement campaigns
Produce newsletters and member communications
Support TEH Hubs with communication and visibility
Co-create communication for conferences/camps (announcements, campaigns, content)
Manage social media (Facebook, Instagram, possibly LinkedIn)
Facilitate online community spaces and events
Maintain website content and ensure consistent messaging
Implement communication strategy and track engagement
Requirements
2+ years in communications (preferably cultural/non-profit sector)
Experience in community management and networks
Strong writing, content creation, and social media skills
Experience with CMS, newsletters, and event communication
Organised, proactive, and collaborative
Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience
Fluent English (additional languages a plus)
Based in or willing to relocate to Lund, Sweden
Apply: jobs@teh.net
Deadline: 19 April 2026
Full Job Posting available here:https://www.teh.net/news/trans-europe-halles-is-looking-for-network-communications-and-community-manager/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19
E-post: jobs@teh.net Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Trans Europe Halles Arbetsplats
Trans Europe Halles Kontakt
Thalia Giovannelli jobs@teh.net +46738736123 Jobbnummer
9843340